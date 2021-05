With the first day of exit interviews wrapped up the message from the players was clear. They know they made great strides this season and developed nicely as a club. Ultimately they came up short in the battle for the playoffs. There is no doubt the New York Rangers are in great shape going into next season with the kids getting some much needed experience this year. Among some Rangers accomplishments; Alexis Lafreniere looked great in the second half. Kaapo Kakko began his ascension to being a great all-around player and Adam Fox might just win the Norris Trophy. The Rangers will acquire some talent this summer to add to their talented core but the question remains. Will David Quinn still be the Head Coach much longer, or is he on the hot seat?