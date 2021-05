The effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine has seen some success in Nashville, but challenges remain, especially as vaccination rates decline across the city. Concerns about fair access to the vaccine earlier this year were heightened by the outsized toll the pandemic took on Black and Latinx neighborhoods, as well as the health risks facing vulnerable populations like people experiencing homelessness. Leslie Waller, an epidemiologist with the Metro Public Health Department, says that when looking at vaccination rates for people 55 and over, there’s “not a huge drop-off or very noticeable disparity” between white people and those of other racial groups.