It's 2:00 am and Ananya Maskara's face is lit up by her smartphone as she nervously scrolls through a list -- looking for a green or yellow tab indicating that a Covid-19 vaccination slot is available in India's capital New Delhi. For anyone aged between 18 and 44, getting a slot in India's expanded vaccination drive -- already plagued by shortages and political squabbles -- has been like buying tickets for a rock concert where popular bands sell out in minutes. "It was... a rollercoaster of emotions," the 19-year-old told AFP of her frantic, multi-day search to find a slot on India's online or app vaccination portals. "It was really difficult... A lot of my friends haven't gotten a slot until now and they are still waiting."