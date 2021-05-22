newsbreak-logo
North Carolina man is struck and killed by hit-and-run driver while visiting New York 'near where cars were drag-racing'

By Holden Walter-warner For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A man visiting New York from North Carolina was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a Brooklyn street - amid claims people were drag-racing nearby.

The victim, identified as Wayne Reed, 52, was struck on Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 10:30pm on Friday night.

The driver allegedly sped off after hitting Reed and remains at-large as of Saturday, according to the New York Daily News.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was trying to cross westbound on the street when a northbound vehicle struck him. Further details of the vehicle that struck Reed have not been shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYKYz_0a8AuPTp00
A fatal hit-and-run encounter on Friday night left a North Carolina man dead in Brooklyn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EW3Bi_0a8AuPTp00
The incident happened just before 10:30pm on Friday night in Bedford-Stuyvesant

Unconfirmed reports suggest cars were drag-racing in the area at the time, although it is unclear if the car that hit Reed was involved in this.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the NYPD for comment.

According to WABC, the Fayetteville native was found unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his head.

EMS took him to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the deadly incident, the second fatal hit-and-run in the borough this week.

On Tuesday night, public school teacher Matthew Jensen, 58, was fatally struck by a Rolls Royce while crossing a street around midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1EJE_0a8AuPTp00
The victim, identified as Wayne Reed, 52, was struck on Bedford Avenue (scene pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Agu09_0a8AuPTp00
Police have not released any information about the vehicle that hit Reed, nor the driver

'He just had a smile that would light up a room,' Erica Young, president of his school's PTA, told Gothamist. 'Even if your child didn't work with him, he knew your child.'

No arrests have been made in that hit-and-run at this point in time either.

The hit-and-runs come as crime rates have increased in the city over the past two years.

Crime statistics show that violent crimes, including felonies and felony assaults, have risen dramatically in the first few months of 2021.

Murders on the subway system have been up 25 percent since 2019. Statistics show that there have been 119 felony assaults on New York City's subway system since January - the highest number for the first three months of the year since 1998.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2kzM_0a8AuPTp00
There are reports that there may have been cars drag racing in the area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRdJv_0a8AuPTp00
Crime statistics show that violent crimes, including felonies and felony assaults, have risen dramatically in the first few months of 2021

Meanwhile, felonies - serious crimes including murders, rapes and assaults - saw a steep 53.7 percent increase over the last two years.

NYPD data also shows an increase in murders. For the week of May 5 to May 9, there were nine murders in New York City – compared to two in 2020, marking a 350 percent increase year-over-year.

There have been a total of 146 murders in New York City in 2021 as of May 9 compared to 115 by the same date in 2020, a 27 percent increase.

The data shows that there have been a whopping 43 shooting victims that week compared to 16 that same week in 2020, marking a 168 percent increase.

Those 43 victims last week were shot in a total of 36 shooting incidents, indicating an uptick in mass shootings versus individual shootings. Last year, there were 16 shooting victims at 15 shooting incidents, the data shows.

There have been a total of 505 shooting victims in New York City as of May 9, nearly double the number of 275 by the same date in 2020.

Hit-and-run incidents are also on the rise from a year ago. There were 23 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 13 in 2020, a 76 percent increase.

Gothamist obtained 311 data about drag racing in New York City, with complaints up 194 percent from a year ago.

There have been 893 drag racing complaints this year, including 261 in Queens, 213 in Manhattan, 168 in Brooklyn, 147 in the Bronx, and 31 on Staten Island.

