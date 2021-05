If there's a reason Electra Mustaine doesn't make the same type of music as her dad, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, it's because she's just as strong-willed as him. That decisiveness comes through in "Evergreen," Electra's debut single as a pop artist that follows her dalliances with country music and, before that, stage acting. Sure, the 23-year-old singer has rocked out onstage with her father in the past. But the up-to-the-minute modern pop sheen of "Evergreen" doesn't come anywhere close to heavy metal. And that's by design.