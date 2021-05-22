newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC champion Kamaru Usman takes aim at ‘loudmouth’ Conor McGregor and Jake Paul

By souhaib
trendswide.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKamaru Usman has upped the ante in his war of words with ‘loudmouth’ Conor McGregor, insisting that the former UFC double champion ‘is just a regular fighter’. Usman, 34, and McGregor, 32, have exchanged barbs on social media in recent weeks with the Irishman teasing a tilt at the welterweight king’s 170-pound title after avenging his Fight Island defeat to Dustin Poirier.

trendswide.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Champion#Combat#Mma Fighters#Irishman#Notorious#Espn#Lightweight Titles#Personalities#Barbs#Thoughts#Hype#Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCtheScore

What's next for UFC 262's top fighters?

Another UFC event is in the books. Charles Oliveira captured the vacant lightweight title, Beneil Dariush continued his winning streak, and Edson Barboza took out a top-10 featherweight. Here's what should come next for UFC 262's notable fighters. Charles Oliveira. Defeated: Michael Chandler by second-round TKO. Should fight: Dustin Poirier...
UFCMMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: UFC 261 fallout, plus an MMA draft!

UFC 261 took place this past Saturday and it was among the best cards in recent history so let’s talk all about it, plus a fun thought experiment to round things out. Off the top of my head I’d put UFC 189, UFC 217, and UFC 236 above this past weekend. For those that need a refresher (which is totally understandable) 189 featured Conor McGregor winning his first UFC title, Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald putting on one of the five greatest fights of all time, and TWO flying knee KOs. UFC 217 had Georges St-Pierre dropping and then submitting Michael Bisping to win the middleweight title, T.J. Dillashaw nearly getting KOed and then coming back to stop Cody Garbrandt and reclaim the bantamweight strap, and Rose Namajunas upsetting Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the strawweight title. Finally, UFC 236 was a little less stacked but the main and co-main event - Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway II and Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum - are two of probably the 10 best fights ever so that is really, really damn good.
UFCPosted by
Daily Mail

'I can change your life in the worst way': Kamaru Usman fires back at Jake Paul with chilling warning by claiming 'this is how people truly get hurt' after YouTuber-turned-boxer attempts to rile up UFC champion over 'Disney kid' comment

Kamaru Usman has issued a chilling warning to Jake Paul by claiming he can change his life 'in the worst way' as the war of words between the pair rumbles on. After delivering a sensational KO win over Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261, Usman insisted that he was happy to take care of Paul after the YouTuber-turned-boxer had a heated confrontation with Daniel Comier during the event.
UFChotnewhiphop.com

Kamaru Usman's Manager Pushes For Jake Paul Fight

Kamaru Usman and Jake Paul have been going back and forth on social media as of late, with both fighters trying to tease a potential matchup. Of course, most people are under the impression this fight will never happen, as Usman is simply too big of a star in the UFC, all while Jake probably won't want to go up against such a strong opponent. Despite this, Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz is all for the fight and even told TMZ that it could break Pay Per View records.
UFCmmanews.com

Colby Covington to Conor McGregor: “Just Go Away”

Colby Covington has no intentions of letting anybody take his place as the #1 contender to Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title, and that includes “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. Following Kamaru Usman’s knockout of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, it was expected that Colby Covington would have a lot to say in...
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

Ali Abdelaziz: Jake Paul vs Kamaru Usman ‘Does 3 Or 4 Million PPV Buys’

Manager to the stars Ali Abdelaziz has been banging the drum to get his client, Kamaru Usman a fight with Jake Paul. Now he explains how much he thinks that fight would sell. Abdelaziz has represented Usman for the majority of his career in the UFC. He has been alongside the welterweight champ through his title reign, including his most recent title defense that came in the form of a knockout win over Jorge Masvidal.
Combat Sportsprommanow.com

Please no! Usman’s manager thinks Jake Paul fight would pull over 3M buys

Boxing has been taken over by freak shows. YouTube menace and novice boxer jake Paul has somehow, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, become the money fight for people. It used to be Floyd Mayweather Jr, again I can’t believe I’m saying this, but it appears that Jake Paul has overtaken him as the person to fight if you want to make some cash.
UFCFOX Sports

Reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman joins 'Undisputed'

Kamaru Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) defended his UFC welterweight title for the fourth time in spectacular fashion when he knocked out rival Jorge Masvidal (35-14 MMA, 12-7 UFC) at UFC 261. It marked the second meeting between the two – the first came in 2020 – with Usman winning...
UFCBleacher Report

Brandon Sayles Beats Kamaru Usman's Brother Mohammed in PFL's $1M Tournament

Mohammed Usman, the younger brother of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, earned a loss in his Professional Fighters League debut on Thursday, via Brandon Sayles chokehold in a heavyweight bout. PFL @PFLMMA. Brandon Sayles puts Mohammed Usman to sleep! #2021PFL3 LIVE NOW 🇺🇸 ESPN 🌎 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk https://t.co/SeucuJAcdF. It was not...
UFCUSA Today

Coach Henri Hooft confident he and Gilbert Burns can solve 'Wonderboy' puzzle at UFC 264

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Sanford MMA coach Henri Hooft thinks Gilbert Burns has a lot more to give despite falling short in his UFC title pursuit. Since moving up to 170 pounds, Burns (19-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) has been on a tear, picking up back-to-back “Performance of the Night” bonuses against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former title challenger Demian Maia en route to a title shot.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman sends a message to Jake Paul: “I can change your life in the worst way”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman sent a message to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, saying “I can change your life in the worst way.”. Usman is coming off of arguably the biggest win of his career to date when he finished Jorge Masvidal in the second round of their rematch at UFC 261. Not only did Usman beat Masvidal for the second straight fight, but he did so in an extra-impressive fashion this time. Now, Usman seems targeted for a matchup against either Colby Covington or Michael Chiesa next as he looks to continue breaking UFC records in the welterweight division. But he’s a prizefighter for his profession, and like all fighters, Usman wants to make money. Enter Paul, the YouTuber who has turned heads with his three knockout wins in boxing.
Combat Sportsfightful.com

Conor McGregor Trolls Floyd Mayweather, More News | Social Media Roundup

Conor McGregor is not done talking about Floyd Mayweather — Fightful has all the latest social media news here for your viewing. Whenever Floyd Mayweather is in the news, you cant' help but feel that Conor McGregor isn't far behind. Recently, Mayweather was in a post-press conference brawl with Logan Paul's brother Jake. Making a name for himself in the combat sports world, Jake stole Mayweather's hat, prompting Mayweather to attack the brother of the man he is fighting in June. McGregor, who lost to Mayweather in a boxing match years ago, ending up calling Mayweather out on how it went down.
UFCmmanews.com

UFC 261 Medical Suspensions: Weidman Faces Inevitably Long Layoff

The medical suspensions list following the eventful UFC 261 has been released. The first name to come to mind for readers when learning about the release of the suspensions list is likely to be Chris Weidman, who suffered a broken leg in his bout against Uriah Hall. Weidman is suspended for six months pending clearance from an orthopedic doctor. The former middleweight champion has already undergone successful surgery. Dwight Grant, Pat Sabatini, Zhu Rong, and Na Liang are all sidelined for 180 days as well pending doctor’s clearance.
UFCMMA Fighting

Colby Covington calls Conor McGregor ‘the laughingstock in the MMA community’ following Kamaru Usman challenge

If anyone is going to take Colby Covington’ spot in the welterweight contenders’ line, he doubts that it’s going to be Conor McGregor. Even considering McGregor’s star power and leverage, it does seem unlikely that “The Notorious” will fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman anytime soon despite the recent back-and-forth between the two fighters. McGregor currently has a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier lined up for UFC 264 in July, but following Usman’s win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 this past Saturday, McGregor teased that he will go back up to 170 pounds to challenge Usman.