3 Ways Cybersecurity is Uniquely Positioned to Provide a Pathway Into the Tech Industry

The global critical infrastructure cybersecurity market is estimated to reach $24.22 billion by 2030, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that while corporate and consumer businesses remain popular marks for cyberattacks, critical infrastructure facilities have become increasingly viable threat targets. They are highly vulnerable to major operational disruptions and cyber incidents that can lead to real-world peril. Despite the ever-increasing threat landscape and their incredibly high-risk profile, critical infrastructure organizations remain far behind where they should be in their cyber maturity and digital resilience strategies, necessitating a rapid push to fortify cyber defenses and manage their cyber-risk profiles. The global critical infrastructure cybersecurity market—which is segmented into oil and gas facilities, utilities (electric and water), maritime (ports and entry points), and airports—is estimated to reach $24.22 billion by 2030 from $21.68 billion in 2020. The study includes growth drivers, customer priorities, and spending forecasts across verticals and regions.