Technology

3 Ways Cybersecurity is Uniquely Positioned to Provide a Pathway Into the Tech Industry

By Joseph Melika
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking into the tech sector remains phenomenally difficult for most of the world. While talent is equally distributed, the pathways to opportunities are most certainly not, evidenced by the lack of cultural, geographic, socioeconomic, gender and racial diversity in the industry. At a time when the opportunity and income inequality...

Chicago, ILBlack Enterprise

Black Security Company In Chicago Investing $500,000 To Expand Into Surging Cybersecurity Industry

Growth in many U.S. industries has been greatly weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet cybersecurity is in a rare spot to flourish despite the drastic crisis. That is among the reasons why John Griffin Jr. is expanding his security business in Chicago. In actuality, Griffin is moving ahead with vigorous strategic steps that include investing $500,000 to expand with a new cybersecurity operation, setting his company up for future revenue gains.
Technologybiztechmagazine.com

CDW Tech Talk Explores the Journey to the Reimagined Workplace

With hybrid work environments becoming more prominent, organizations will need to place more emphasis on how to enable communication and collaboration between employees in varied locations. The role of technology in this effort will be the focus of the next CDW Tech Talk series webcast. Tara Barbieri, vice president for...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Data Visualization Tools Market (2021 To 2026) - Rising Need To Create Interactive Dashboards From Unused Data Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Visualization Tools Market by Tool (Standalone, Integrated), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Business Function, Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data visualization tools...
Technologyelearningindustry.com

What Is The Most Engaging Way To Train A Virtual Workforce?

How Train A Virtual Workforce: Tips To Overcome 6 Common Obstacles. The future of work is a hybrid model, or blend, of virtual remote work and more traditional in-person activities conducted onsite. As business processes transform to meet the changing landscape of work, organizations will look to Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) and eLearning development as a solution. Training best practices will include use of microlearning to embed learning in the flow of work, and L&D teams will be challenged to provide the tools and resources to improve both the digital work and online class experience.
SoccerPosted by
TheStreet

UCLA Anderson And Real Madrid Partner To Launch A Leadership Program Focused On The Global Sports Industry

LOS ANGELES and MADRID, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLA Anderson School of Management's Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports (MEMES) and Spain's Real Madrid Graduate School - European University (the educational arm of Real Madrid Club de Fútbol) today announced the launch of an exclusive virtual experience for executives and rising business leaders focused on the global sports industry.
Technologytechgig.com

3 Tech compensation trends of 2021 in the IT industry

If you are looking out for jobs in the IT industry then it is essential to know the tech compensation. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the working of the business across the globe making them take the digital path. Now the companies are becoming more technology-oriented while creating the systems, products, and solutions from scratch. However, the company requires the top talent to grow during these unprecedented times and have a clear vision of goals.
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

Transform Your Technical Expertise into Leadership

In most organizations, technical experts who perform well will eventually be asked to lead a team and to deliver results through that team. This is because advancing in one’s career typically means moving into management, even if your area of expertise is unrelated to managing people. But being in management requires an entirely new set of skills. If you don’t learn these skills, you’ll likely end up underperforming and feeling frustrated.
ElectronicsLas Vegas Herald

GLOGI SMART GLOVE: INDUSTRY 5.0 PRODUCT IS REVOLUTIONIZING LOGISTICS INDUSTRY

Glogi, the new product of Thread In Motion, provides 50 percent efficiency in time and cost. Exported to 8 different countries, primarily Germany and the U.S., the product accelerates operational processes in the automotive and logistics sectors. Thread In Motion, the company that develops industrial wearable technologies and integrated software,...
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Airports to be Fastest-growing Critical Infrastructure Sector to Invest in Cybersecurity by 2030

The global critical infrastructure cybersecurity market is estimated to reach $24.22 billion by 2030, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that while corporate and consumer businesses remain popular marks for cyberattacks, critical infrastructure facilities have become increasingly viable threat targets. They are highly vulnerable to major operational disruptions and cyber incidents that can lead to real-world peril. Despite the ever-increasing threat landscape and their incredibly high-risk profile, critical infrastructure organizations remain far behind where they should be in their cyber maturity and digital resilience strategies, necessitating a rapid push to fortify cyber defenses and manage their cyber-risk profiles. The global critical infrastructure cybersecurity market—which is segmented into oil and gas facilities, utilities (electric and water), maritime (ports and entry points), and airports—is estimated to reach $24.22 billion by 2030 from $21.68 billion in 2020. The study includes growth drivers, customer priorities, and spending forecasts across verticals and regions.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Resilience is a Strategic Business Imperative

A “white-knuckle” strategy will not work when facing and managing elevated levels of business and personal disruption over extended periods of time with no foreseeable end in sight. Successfully thriving in uncertainty requires smarts, mental stability, and a level of resilience that has heretofore been outside of the realm of training and strategy of most workplaces.
EducationBlack Enterprise

This 10-Course Bundle Offers You Business School Knowledge for $30

A successful business needs a consultant to provide expert opinions on technical industry issues, identify potential challenges and develop practical solutions. The journey to becoming a business consultant might seem difficult. However, with a guide like the Ultimate Business Consulting Prep Bundle, you’ll learn to make a lucrative career out of it.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Futuris Company Announces New Partner Program

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) ('Futuris' or the 'Company'), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, announced a new partner program that will be focused on the International Staffing and Contract Labor market. Spearheaded by...
Retailcheckout.ie

Innovate Solutions: 90% Of Irish Consumers Happy To Test Food At Home

According to research undertaken by food and drinks sensory and consumer research company, Innovate Solutions, almost 90% of Irish consumers are happy to test food and drinks at home as an alternative to traditional supermarket taste testing. Innovate Solutions surveyed over 2,000 Irish consumers and found that the vast majority...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

How to unlock the potential of mission-based ecosystems

In our first blog we outlined the principles of 'mission-based ecosystems' and discussed how purpose-drive collaborations can address complex challenges. In part two we examine how ambitious leaders have begun implementing this ecosystem approach, with case studies on green mobility and financial crime. These successful examples of ecosystems can help...
BusinessVentureBeat

Data collaboration platform Atlan nabs $16.5M

Data collaboration startup Atlan today announced it has secured $16.5 million in a funding round led by Insight Ventures. The company says the capital, which brings its total raised to date to over $21 million, will fund platform development and expansion over the coming months. DataOps enabled through data collaboration,...