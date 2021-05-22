newsbreak-logo
Music

How to Attend a Virtual Concert on Spotify

By Joe Keeley
makeuseof.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify is hosting a series of virtual concerts during May and June 2021. The likes of Jack Antonoff, The Black Keys, and Leon Bridges will perform on the prerecorded livestreams. Here's the full list of who is performing in Spotify's virtual concerts and how to get a ticket to one.

www.makeuseof.com
