Boston, MA

Police: Passenger allegedly attacks rideshare driver in Boston

By Shauna Golden
whdh.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman is facing assault and battery charges after she allegedly attacked the rideshare operator of the vehicle she was in, officials said. A Transit Police officer heard a woman screaming for help while stopped at Melnea Cass Boulevard and Southampton Street in Roxbury around 11:45 p.m., officials said. When a car pulled up next to the officer he allegedly saw the passenger in the back seat attacking the driver, who was screaming for help, police said.

