From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: MBS RECAP: Uneventful But Slightly Stronger Start. 10yr yields hit the lowest levels in almost 2 weeks this morning ... The low yields were less than 2bps away from Friday's lows and we only traded about a 2bp range on the day. MBS prices picked up almost an eighth of a point early in the day and were perfectly flat from there on out. [30 year fixed 3.14%]