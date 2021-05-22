Swansea City one game away from the Premier League after seeing off Barnsley

Swansea will face Brentford in next Saturday's final

Swansea City saw off Barnsley to seal their place in the Championship play-off final.

Steve Cooper's side drew 1-1 on the night to seal a 2-1 aggregate victory. The Swans will now attempt to return to the Premier League after being relegated in 2018.

They will face Brentford in next week's final after the Bees overcame Bournemouth earlier in the day.

The first half in South Wales was something of a non-event with genuine moments of quality few and far between.

That was until Matt Grimes stepped up, shortly before the interval.

Matt Grimes scores for Swansea

He controlled the ball well, produced a fine shimmy to beat his man and bent an effort into the corner of the goal.

Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins was helpless to prevent it flying past him.

The second half saw a smattering of chances for the hosts to double their advantage. They were then indebted to goalkeeper Freddie Woodman for keeping out Carlton Morris' header just after the hour mark. But it was game well and truly on after 70 minutes, when Cauley Woodrow produced a clinical finish from Jordan Williams' pull-back.

It set up a nervy finish for the hosts, who were playing in front of their own fans for the first time in 14 months, but they held out to seal their spot at Wembley.

Despite defeat, Barnsley can still be proud of an incredibly encouraging season after a superb fifth-placed finish following survival by the slimmest of margins the previous campaign.

The final takes place next Saturday, with the winners joining Norwich City and Watford in the top flight next term.

