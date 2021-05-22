newsbreak-logo
Florida reports 3,406 new COVID-19 cases, 22 virus-related deaths Saturday

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,406 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This is more than the 2,371 cases reported Friday and 2,893 added Thursday.

Of the new cases reported, 788 were in Central Florida.

State records show a total of 2,308,266 cases have been recorded in Florida since the start of the pandemic.

State health officials also reported 22 virus-related deaths Sunday.

Of the new deaths reported, eight were in Central Florida. Marion County added five deaths, Polk County reported two and Orange County added one.

Records show 37,194 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Florida.

COVID-19 vaccination efforts also continue across Florida.

Records show 9,963,783 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

Including single and two-dose shots, 17,152,015 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

See a county-by-county breakdown of total (and new) cases below, and click here for an interactive map of cases statewide:

Orange: CASES: 141,618 (+243) - DEATHS: 1,292 (+1)

Polk: CASES: 70,419 (+118) - DEATHS: 1,362 (+2)

Osceola: CASES: 45,733 (+70) - DEATHS: 520 (0)

Volusia: CASES: 44,440 (+62) - DEATHS: 832 (-2)

Brevard: CASES: 42,640 (+75) - DEATHS: 889 (0)

Seminole: CASES: 35,000 (+73) - DEATHS: 509 (0)

Marion: CASES: 31,723 (+69) - DEATHS: 987 (+5)

Lake: CASES: 30,676 (+54) - DEATHS: 646 (0)

Sumter: CASES: 9,439 (+8) - DEATHS: 279 (0)

Flagler: CASES: 7,442 (+16) - DEATHS: 110 (0)

