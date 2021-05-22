How to Go From Cyclist to Triathlete

Just like most triathletes, I have a short attention span when it comes to sports. (There’s a reason we swim and bike and run, right?) That’s why, out of all the things available with our Outside+ memberships, my favorite thing is the fact that I can run wild and free across all of our titles’ stories without any fences to impede my sporting wanderlust. While I love triathlon, I’m on PodiumRunner and Trail Runner almost as much (no offense, Women’s Running…). Backpacker serves as my aspirational escape during the day (hey, I could hike the AT, right?). Yoga Journal and Clean Eating act as the angel on my right shoulder, reminding me what I should be doing and eating, while SKI, Climbing, and Beta sit perched on the left, trying to tempt me into adventures that will probably put me in the hospital. And while I might not follow pro cycling super closely, I do appreciate VeloNews’ expert insight into those speedy dudes and dudettes with the curly handlebars.