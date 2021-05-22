newsbreak-logo
Cycling

How to Go From Cyclist to Triathlete

By Jesse Moore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the silver linings of COVID disrupting our regularly scheduled lives this past year has been a renaissance for outdoor activities—especially cycling. Maybe you were one of the people that bought a bike this last year when your gym closed and now you want to know: What next? As life returns to normal patterns, perhaps you’re looking for a new challenge or thinking about taking your newfound cycling to the next level. Going from cyclist to triathlete is a great next step and you’ll find a welcoming community to support you. Lucky for you you already have the longest part of the triathlon under control: the bike!

