The effort to vaccinate as many Americans as possible, as quickly as possible, has been more successful than it was thought it could be just 90 days ago. It has not been without its share of setbacks. No initiative so complex ever could be. But barring some exceptions, most of the problems have been isolated in their scope and impact. The result is that more than a third of the American population is now fully vaccinated, and more than 40 percent have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna.