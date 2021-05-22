New Helena group home helps people live stable lives

$2,950,000 | 3 Beds | 4 Baths | 5,290 Sq. Ft. Montana proud living at its finest. This custom built 5290 sq ft home overlooks the Helena Valley with views of Lake Helena, Mountains, Great Divide ski area, and from a distance. the evening sparkling city lights. The master suite was designed with pampering in mind. The oversized walk-in shower with dual heads, in-floor radiant heat, deep soaking tub with a view and heated towel rack will transport you to a day at the spa. The gourmet kitchen has a 5-burner gas stove, hidden griddle, separate beverage refrigerator and a pass-through window to the independently insulated grill/sun room. This inviting ''outside-in'' room will be everyone's favorite gathering location with a breathtaking view through the glass garage door. Open the glass door and turn up the fire to enjoy Montana's scenery and bountiful wildlife that frequents the irrigated alfalfa field just for them off of the wraparound deck. The walkout basement has 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom, a wet bar and copious space for a game room, theater room, bunk room, or whatever your needs may necessitate. The attached oversized garage has its own forced air heat with independent thermostat. Aside from the wonderful amenities in the main house, there is additionally an oversized shop with a Modine gas heater, kitchen, bathroom and laundry area. Need accommodations for visiting family and friends? The separate outbuilding can be used as guest quarters and will allow everyone to have their own private space. Use it as a man cave, she-shed or a Covid work-from-home office. The possibilities are endless. The 160 acres borders state land and is in district 388 hunting zone. Enjoy the peace and seclusion of this property with all the desirable amenities within minutes to town. Numerous lakes and outdoor activities abound nearby for the full Montana experience. Additionally, you can be at Great Divide Ski Area in 30 minutes. It is a family-owned gem that allows Helena and nearby communities easy access to a beloved Montana past time of skiing and snowboarding. It offers 5 lifts, 6 terrain parks, and 140+ trails on its 1600 acres entertaining a wide range of expertise. They also offer a pro shop, cafeteria, saloon, lessons, equipment rentals, and a demo center. The new mid-mountain Huggins lodge and restrooms recently opened in 2021 making Great Divide even more family friendly. One can't go wrong spending time with family and friends in the great outdoors. Come see all this home has to offer. NMAR 22106964.