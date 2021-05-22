newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Oprah opens about trauma she had after being raped

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], May 22 (ANI): American talk show host and TV producer Oprah Winfrey opened up about her experience being raped as a child by her cousin in a recent episode of 'The Me You Can't See' docuseries. The 67-year-old broke down in tears as she recounted the trauma, saying,...

www.dallassun.com
Mental HealthPosted by
Motherly

Prince Harry + Oprah get real about mental health in powerful new docuseries trailer

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry have teamed up once again as co-creators and executive producers of a new mental health and emotional well-being documentary series called "The Me You Can't See". Available this Friday, May 21st, on Apple TV+, the series will show Winfrey and Harry engaging in discussions around mental health while opening up about their own mental health journeys, much of it in the spotlight. The series will also feature stories of people of all ages from across the globe living with mental health issues, while offering hope to viewers who may feel similarly—that they are not alone.
Celebrities360aproko.com

Glenn Close Opens Up About the ‘Trauma’ of Growing Up in a Cult

“It’s astounding that something you went through at such an early stage of your life still has such a potential to be destructive,” Glenn Close says in the final episode of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s mental health docuseries, The Me You Can’t See. “I think that’s childhood trauma.”. For...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
Mental Healthzapgossip.com

Prince Harry ‘volunteered’ to shoot therapy session

Prince Harry “volunteered” to shoot an on-camera therapy session for ‘The Me You Can’t See’. The 36-year-old royal agreed to be filmed during a therapy session for the Apple TV+ show, and Dawn Porter – who co-directed the series with Asif Kapadia – has revealed he was happy to open up about his mental-health journey.
TODAY.com

Oprah Winfrey opens up about childhood trauma, Prince Harry and more

With a new mental health documentary with Prince Harry and a new book coming out, Oprah Winfrey is digging deeper into her own past and the childhood trauma that shaped her. In a one-on-one conversation with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, Oprah says, “it has given me a broader understanding and a deeper appreciation for every little and big thing that I know have.”
Sex Crimeskiss951.com

Lady Gaga Reveals She Was Pregnant At 19 After Rape By Producer

Lady Gaga has spoken out about the lingering pain and trauma of being sexually assaulted as a teenager, resulting in her pregnancy at the age of 19. She revealed she suffered a “total psychotic break” years after being left pregnant by her alleged rapist. 35-year-old Gaga recalled her harrowing experience...
Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

Oprah says she doesn’t know if Prince Harry being candid ‘helps with the Royal Family’

US TV host Oprah Winfrey has spoken about how Harry’s honesty and candour may not be helping him with the Royal family.She made the comments during an interview with CBS This Morning and spoke about Harry being open about his struggles with mental health issues.Asked by the programme’s host Gayle King: “He’s candid in this series. Do you think that being as candid as he is, is going to help him with the Royal Family?”Oprah responded: “I don’t know if it helps with the Royal Family, but this is what I do know - is that being able to express...
Sex Crimesloganwoodbine.com

Lady Gaga Raped By A Male Music Producer At 19

Lady Gaga has revealed that she became pregnant at 19 years old after being raped by a male music producer. The singer spoke about her abuse in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s AppleTV+ docuseries ‘The Me You Can't See’. Years later, Gaga went to the hospital to seek treatment for physical pain which she said felt familiar. It was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner by my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick 'cause I'd been being abused, Lady Gaga. The singer said that the producer threatened to “burn” her music if she didn’t take her clothes off. Gaga confessed that she does not plan on publicly identifying the man and she hopes to never see him again. Gaga said she had a “total psychotic break” after the assault and “was not the same girl” for a couple of years after the incident. In recent years, the Grammy award winner was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and fibromyalgia.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Trailer released for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey TV series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feature in an emotional trailer for Harry’s mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey, and footage hints that he will revisit the trauma he experienced after his mother’s death. The two-minute trailer includes archive film from the 1997 funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales,...
Celebritieselpaisanoonline.com

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Traumatic Past

Recently, singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga opened up about her traumatic experience that happened to her when she was younger. Lady Gaga reveals a heavy load in Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ series “The Me That You Can’t See” pilot episode. She shared that at 19 years old she was raped by a music producer and became pregnant from it. It lead her to a “total psychotic break”.