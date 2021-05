Kip Moore plays the part of good-timing bus driver for a collection of happy-go-lucky eccentrics in the music video for his new single, "Good Life." The singer's return to the road for the first time in over a year — ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — is cause for celebration, and in "Good Life"'s music video, he makes a point of highlighting the euphoric power of human connection. Whether that comes in the form of an in-person country concert or a crowded bus full of partying strangers, that togetherness is something that both Moore and his fans have missed since quarantine took effect.