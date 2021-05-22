New book 'Where Should We Camp Next?' helps answer the question
DULUTH -- Some people go back to the same campsite year after year, sometimes weekend after weekend, and love their experience of familiarity and the friendships made. But other folks who tent or trailer or camper their summer free time away like to explore, and the new book “Where Should We Camp Next? A 50-State Guide to Amazing Campgrounds and Other Unique Accommodations,’’ (paperback, Sourcebooks $12.99) is made for them.www.fccnn.com