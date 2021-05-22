CAUGHT: Joe Scarborough Suffers COMPLETE MELTDOWN Over Arizona Audit — Tells Americans to Leave the Country and Be Replaced by Migrants! (VIDEO)
(Jim Hoft) Crazy Joe Scarborough suffered a complete meltdown on MSNBC Friday morning over the Arizona Forensic Audit of the Maricopa County ballots and voting machines. Democrats on Friday were running with the latest lie by Secretary of State Katie Hobbs that the Dominion Voting Machines were ruined because of the audit team’s investigation. She has absolutely no proof of this but she’s desperate and so she had to say something.stillnessinthestorm.com