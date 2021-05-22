CAUGHT: Joe Scarborough Suffers COMPLETE MELTDOWN Over Arizona Audit — Tells Americans to Leave the Country and Be Replaced by Migrants! (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough once again tore into the Republican party Wednesday, saying it is no longer the old GOP he was proud to be a member of. Ahead of Wednesday’s House vote to potentially strip Republican Rep. Liz Cheney — who has spoken out against former president Donald Trump repeatedly — of her leadership roles, Scarborough railed, “The party that she’s a member of, that I was a member of, that Ronald Reagan was a member of? That party no longer exists. It’s a party that, well — forget about ideology. It’s a party that’s anti-Democratic and that refuses — and is taking its position — Its future position is being a party that refuses to accept Democrats winning elections. If they don’t like the outcome, they won’t accept election results.”