newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

CAUGHT: Joe Scarborough Suffers COMPLETE MELTDOWN Over Arizona Audit — Tells Americans to Leave the Country and Be Replaced by Migrants! (VIDEO)

By Stillness in the Storm
stillnessinthestorm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Jim Hoft) Crazy Joe Scarborough suffered a complete meltdown on MSNBC Friday morning over the Arizona Forensic Audit of the Maricopa County ballots and voting machines. Democrats on Friday were running with the latest lie by Secretary of State Katie Hobbs that the Dominion Voting Machines were ruined because of the audit team’s investigation. She has absolutely no proof of this but she’s desperate and so she had to say something.

stillnessinthestorm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kristol
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Joe Scarborough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Audit#Migrants#Msnbc#Democrats#Peak Liver Support#Berberine Complex#Peak Adrenal Support#Peak Thyroid Support#The Gateway Pundit#The Storm Editor#Big Tech#Patreon#Crazy Joe Scarborough#Peak Gut Health#Correction#Running#State Katie Hobbs#Deception#Secretary#Maricopa County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheWrap

Joe Scarborough Blasts GOP on Eve of Liz Cheney’s Ouster: ‘Party No Longer Exists’ (Video)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough once again tore into the Republican party Wednesday, saying it is no longer the old GOP he was proud to be a member of. Ahead of Wednesday’s House vote to potentially strip Republican Rep. Liz Cheney — who has spoken out against former president Donald Trump repeatedly — of her leadership roles, Scarborough railed, “The party that she’s a member of, that I was a member of, that Ronald Reagan was a member of? That party no longer exists. It’s a party that, well — forget about ideology. It’s a party that’s anti-Democratic and that refuses — and is taking its position — Its future position is being a party that refuses to accept Democrats winning elections. If they don’t like the outcome, they won’t accept election results.”
Presidential Electioneagleobserver.com

All Americans should want the Arizona forensic audit

Probably three-fourths of Americans question or have concerns regarding the past voting cycle. It is the most controversial and distrusted election in U.S. history. Over 1,000 whistleblowers signed affidavits under penalty of perjury that they witnessed fraud. Just because the controlled press no longer covers this and censors all who do, does not mean that fraud was not witnessed by thousands.
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

Brian Kilmeade Goes OFF on VP Kamala Harris Handling of the Border Crisis: ‘What an Embarrassment’

Things got a little heated on the set of Fox & Friends as Ainsely Earhardt argued on behalf of the high approval ratings for President Joe Biden as a means to push back on Brian Kilmeade’s clear disgust with Vice President Kamala Harris, in particular, how she is handling the situation at the Southern border, which may or may not be a a “crisis” depending on the infotainment one consumes.
Entertainmentbarrettsportsmedia.com

CNN’s Reiner Rips FOX News’ Carlson Over Fear-Mongering

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is facing criticism over his fear-mongering regarding the coronavirus vaccine. Carlson has framed his comments is due to him asking questions. Nonetheless, the host’s line of questioning isn’t sitting well with some. CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner is critical of Carlson’s fear-mongering remarks during his appearance on “CNN Newsroom.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
93.1 WZAK

NY Post Reporter Behind Fake Story About Kamala Harris Quits, Claims She Was ‘Ordered To Write’ Lies

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A fake news story has resulted in the resignation of a tabloid reporter who claims she was “ordered to write” lies about Vice President Kamala Harris in a story about her role leading immigration efforts at the southern U.S. border. It was just the latest instance of the New York Post, a right-wing conservative media outlet, being attached to a news story accused of being anti-Black in order to advance the newspaper’s Republican-leaning agenda.
Congress & CourtsUproxxPublisher

Anderson Cooper Torched Ted Cruz For ‘Wandering Dorm Halls In A Paisley Bathrobe’ Instead Of Serving In The Military He Now Says Is ‘Emasculated’

Ted Cruz often makes it too easy for the internet to mercilessly drag him but that didn’t stop Anderson Cooper from bringing his “A” game during a CNN segment blasting the Texas senator for comments he made about America’s military servicemen and women. During a weekend taping, Cooper sharpened his...
U.S. Politicsbarrettsportsmedia.com

MSNBC’s Scarborough Dukes It Out With Greenwald on Twitter

There was a heated confrontation on Twitter between MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and journalist Glenn Greenwald. The reason for this dispute is over the rise of former President Trump in the Republican Party and Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) impending dismissal from her GOP leadership position on Capitol Hill. Scarborough tweeted...
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Katie Hobbs tells ‘The Daily Show’ why the Arizona election audit is more than just a joke

For late-night comedy shows, the Republican-led Arizona audit of the 2020 election is truly the gift that keeps on giving. For people who live in Arizona, that means it’s a consistent source of embarrassment. The idiocy is funny, sure — come on, looking for bits of bamboo on ballots in a quixotic attempt to find tens of thousands of “illegal” votes with a straight face is comedy gold. Unless you’re the butt of it. Which, if you live in Arizona, you are.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Campos-Duffy slams Kamala Harris’ border absence: Media giving her ‘free pass’

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy on "Outnumbered" Friday slammed Vice President Kamala Harris’ border absence and the media giving her a "free pass." RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: By the way, look at those images, I mean, so much for, you know, all the pandemic panic. We're in the middle of this pandemic supposedly, and there's another variant in Brazil. And this is what we're seeing from the Biden administration who will lock down our businesses.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Newsmax Host Tells Jewish Americans Their ‘Home Country’ Is Israel

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield peddled in anti-Semitic tropes on Wednesday night when he suggested that Jewish Americans have dual loyalty and see Israel as their “home country.” During a segment on the escalating violence along the Gaza border, Stinchfield invoked comments by a right-wing New York City rabbi to claim that the Biden administration isn’t standing behind Israel. He then wondered why Jewish Americans voted for Democrats.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

George W. Bush leaves out an ugly truth

You know the Republican Party has really gone off the rails when even George W. Bush is being rehabilitated as a reasonable moderate on immigration -- and even a progressive hero, writes Jill Filipovic. That he is speaking out on the isolationist, nativist and vitriolic direction of the GOP is certainly laudable, she says, but also conveniently underplays his role in laying the groundwork upon which Trump built.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, a Bush aide during 9/11, was unfazed as guest claimed GOP is 'worse' than Al Qaeda

A former White House official for George W. Bush was totally unfazed by the notion that Republicans have become "worse" than the orchestrators of 9/11. Last week, frequent MSNBC guest Kurt Bardella suggested that the GOP has become so "radicalized" that it has become a threat to the nation equivalent to "Al Qaeda, Usama bin Laden," and "the Taliban" as House lawmakers set to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., from leadership.