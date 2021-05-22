Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low "Miami Nights" Release Date Revealed
LeBron James is one of the most iconic basketball players of all time and throughout his time in the NBA, he has dropped a ton of great sneakers. While LeBron still has a solid sneaker output, there is no denying that his best shoes came out while he was playing for the Miami Heat. Much of this had to do with the Miami Vice aesthetic which has become synonymous with the city. One of LeBron's best silhouettes was the Nike LeBron 8, and if you're a longtime fan, then you probably remember the Nike LeBron 8 Low "Miami Nights."www.hotnewhiphop.com