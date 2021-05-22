Liquid thrash TSM on map 3, advance to SI lower bracket finals

The fifth day of the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational has started off spicy with the TCL’s Istanbul Wildcats taking down the LEC’s MAD Lions to kick off today’s action. Many League of Legends pundits had doubts about the Wildcats after they lost their first three games of the tournament. On the other side of the Rift, many European fans were feeling great after their own representatives swept through the competition early. But it felt like MAD Lions were one step behind their opponents during the later stages of the game today.