Liquid thrash TSM on map 3, advance to SI lower bracket finals

By Hunter Cooke
dotesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat began as a thrilling best-of-three series between North American Rainbow Six Siege team TSM and Brazilian team Team Liquid ended in a Liquid stomp on Oregon. Despite the two teams dueling to exciting maximum regulation and overtime in the first 7-5 and 8-7 games, Liquid decimated TSM in the final map. Oregon is typically a defender-sided map, but Liquid raced out to a 5-1 lead on their attacking half. Despite earlier brilliance from the North American roster and Jason “Beaulo” Doty, TSM couldn’t re-find their footing in the 7-3 loss.

