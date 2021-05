A Myanmar journalist has been sentenced to jail for three years after reporting on the anti-junta protests currently engulfing the country. Min Nyo, a journalist for the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), was convicted under the recently revised Penal Code in military court on Wednesday. Section 505 makes it an offence to publish or circulate “any statement, rumor or report (a) with intent to cause … any [soldier] to mutiny or otherwise disregard [their duty].” This is one of the first verdicts against media workers since the military coup.