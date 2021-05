Earlier this week, we attended a Ubisoft press event for Rainbow Six Siege Operation North Star. During that event, the developer revealed some changes coming to the mechanics surrounding death in the game later this year. These changes won’t be present in Operation North Star but are plans that may be implemented in the future in Rainbow Six Siege. They’re available on the Y6S2 Test Server for anyone who wants to try them out. The following details are exactly how these changes will affect the game.