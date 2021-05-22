newsbreak-logo
Middle East

History shows maintaining lasting peace between Israel and Gaza is challenging

By Rob Hart
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The truce between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza appears to be holding but a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians could be harder to come by. Peaceful coexistence between Israel and a Palestinian state seemed within sight in the early 1990s explained Roosevelt University...

ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastThe Independent

Peace between Israel and the Palestinians will only be reached when this essential truth is grasped

As the dust settles on the latest Israel/Palestinian conflict, and the blood of innocents and perpetrators dries indifferently, the great fear is that no lessons will be learned. Everything can go back to “normal”. Israel’s settlement and expropriation of the land it has occupied since 1967 will continue, and different legal regimes will still apply to Israeli citizens and to Palestinians deprived of statehood.
Middle EastCNN

Let this be the last Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Motaz Zahran is the Ambassador of Egypt to the United States. He formerly served as the Assistant Foreign Minister and Chief of Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — Egypt worked around the clock...
Middle EastMarietta Daily Journal

Israel’s Netanyahu, master of political survival, tested by conflict with Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel — Few politicians have quite the knack for turning adversity to advantage as does Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Before fighting erupted May 10 between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the country’s longest-serving leader looked set for a spectacular fall from grace. His political opponents were putting the finishing touches on a coalition agreement that would likely have seen him finally ejected from office after 12 years, and left even more vulnerable to the criminal corruption charges he is currently battling in court.
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Tallying the Israel/Gaza War’s Political Aftermath

JERUSALEM — Hamas made an error when it sent rockets to Jerusalem. Thousands of rockets and other missiles came from Gaza, mostly in the area around Gaza, but occasionally more widespread. A few came to northern Israel from Lebanon. Plus violence in Jerusalem, Acco, Lod, and other mixed cities. Arguments...
Middle EastUCSD Guardian

The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians is Not a Conflict, it’s Colonialism

News stations and social media platforms have been flooded with horrific footage of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza this past week which have murdered upward of 200 innocent Palestinians and have inflicted even more injuries. The strikes began on May 10 after Israeli militants set off rockets toward Jerusalem, and the violence escalated throughout the days until a ceasefire was implemented on May 21.
Middle Eastthelakewoodscoop.com

The History of the Israel-Palestinian Conflict | Shlomo Rudman

With battles between the Israel Defense Forces and the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip ending after 11 days of fighting, sharp divides in American opinion over the issue have emerged, with each side saying that they are right and everyone else is wrong. In no surprise, Republicans and...
Middle EastPosted by
CBS News

Israel and Hamas both claim victory, while Palestinians pick up the pieces in Gaza

Aid shipments are arriving in Gaza, where fighting between Israel and Hamas stopped Friday following a cease-fire deal. CBS News correspondent Holly Williams reports on the ground in Gaza where the reconstruction effort is expected to take years. Later, Foreign Policy magazine columnist Elise Labott joins CBSN's Lana Zak with analysis of the Biden administration's first major foreign policy test.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Blinken off to Mideast to push peace talks after Israel-Gaza truce

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to the Middle East to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on last week’s Gaza cease-fire by laying the groundwork for an eventual resumption in long-stalled peace talks. President Joe Biden announced Blinken would depart on Monday for...
MilitaryPosted by
The Atlantic

The Costly Success of Israel’s Iron Dome

In the 12 days that preceded Thursday’s announcement of a cease-fire, the Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched 4,369 rockets of various sizes and ranges from Gaza toward Israel. According to Israel’s military, nearly two-thirds of these missed their target, hitting fields and other open areas, or malfunctioning and falling short. That still leaves about 1,500 rockets that headed for built-up areas. Remarkably, this barrage resulted in only a dozen deaths: More than 90 percent of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s missile-defense system, Iron Dome.
Middle Eastwhbl.com

Israel’s Gaza challenge: stopping metal tubes turning into rockets

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Israel-Hamas conflict that ended with a ceasefire on Friday showed the Palestinian group’s ability to build an arsenal of home-made rockets largely with civilian materials and Iranian expertise, analysts and officials said, a feat it can likely replicate. The low cost of such arms and the...
U.S. PoliticsThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: Only honesty can bring peace to Israel and Gaza

The U.S. is no “honest broker” in the Middle East. No one, including the U.S., has clean hands in the Israeli and Palestinian “conflict." For decades the Israelis have systematically violated their agreements and treaties with, and the human rights of, the Palestinian people. And the U.S., Israel’s international champion, has either turned a blind eye to this or defended Israel’s “defensive” actions.
Middle EastThe New Yorker

A Liberal Zionist’s Move to the Left on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

In the fights over the future of Israel and Palestine, in which enmities are often understood to be both ancient and eternal, Peter Beinart is the rare figure to have come unstuck. Having made his name as a stalwart of liberal Zionism and a prominent center-left supporter of the Iraq War, both as an editor of The New Republic and a familiar face on cable news, Beinart has spent much of the past decade reconsidering those positions. Last summer, he made a clean break. “The painful truth is that the project to which liberal Zionists like myself have devoted ourselves for decades—a state for Palestinians separated from a state for Jews—has failed,” Beinart wrote, in a long essay for Jewish Currents. He called on interested parties to work toward a single state in the Middle East that would protect the rights of Israeli Jews and Palestinians alike. On May 11th, as violence escalated in Israel and Gaza, Beinart published a second essay, arguing that the Jewish right to return home should also apply to Palestinians. “If Palestinians have no right to return to their homeland,” he wrote, “neither do we.” Two days later, Rashida Tlaib, the left-wing Palestinian congresswoman, quoted Beinart when she led several of her progressive colleagues to the floor of the House to denounce Israel’s latest actions. No one involved in these debates missed the implication: the most influential liberal Zionist of his generation no longer believed in an exclusively Jewish state in the Middle East. Peter Beinart had switched sides.
Politicsboundarycreektimes.com

Canada welcomes ceasefire ending 11-day war in Gaza, Israel that killed hundreds

Canada welcomes a ceasefire ending the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas that left hundreds of people dead, Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says. In a statement posted on his Twitter account Thursday night, Garneau said Ottawa urges Israelis and Palestinians to bring down the temperature. “We are appalled by...