Man fatally shot in West Baltimore in broad daylight, police say

Baltimore police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in West Baltimore that took place in broad daylight, police said Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2:04 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Ave. near the Howard Park neighborhood to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to Sinai Hospital and succumbed to his injuries after he arrived.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-296-2100.