Jared Leto Willing To Stay In The Snyderverse

Brad Pitt. When his name is heard, it’s hard not to think of his chiseled abs, effortless charm, and distinctively beautiful face. Many may even immediately think of all the media circulating his love fiasco between Jolie and Aniston, but we’re definitely not here to talk about that. Today we are here to talk about the great many strides Brad Pitt has made in his film career; taking his stepping stone of physical attractiveness and making the most of it. Outside of being a beautiful face and a noteworthy actor, Brad has had a hand in the production process with 60 credits to his name. This shows us that there is much more to him than just what meets the eye, which is why we are here to praise him specifically for his acting talents.