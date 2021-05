Carlos Sainz says his first Ferrari podium is bittersweet as he felt he could have been on pole position and won the race at the Monaco Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc’s crash in qualifying prevented the rest of the field from finishing their final laps, and Sainz had been convinced he had the lap time in hand to secure pole ahead of his teammate. Starting from fourth, Sainz was promoted to third when Leclerc failed to start, and then inherited second place when Valtteri Bottas retired, but was still slightly frustrated not to have a chance of victory.