EMMANUEL NWOGU , D.O. has joined the medical staff of Carthage Area Hospital as an OB/GYN provider. He is located at Women’s Way to Wellness Clinic on North Mechanic Street in Carthage. Nwogu graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2008, followed by a residency at St. John Episcopal Hospital in Queens; Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey; and South Nassau Community Hospital on Long Island. Prior to his arrival at Carthage, he worked as an obstetrics and gynecology attending physician at Columbia Memorial Health in Hudson, New York. His other previous work experience includes Massena Memorial Hospital, St. Regis Mohawk Health Center in Hogansburg, and Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City.