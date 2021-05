To say we were intrigued by the premise behind Amazon Prime Video's Solos is an understatement. A seven-part sci-fi anthology series created by David Weil, Solos explores what it means to be human. The answer to such an existential question can't just be found in one experience, so the series follows the hilarious, heartbreaking, and (sometimes) wonderfully weird stories of Morgan Freeman's Stuart, Anne Hathaway's Leah, Helen Mirren's Peg, Uzo Aduba's Sasha, Anthony Mackie's Tom, Dan Stevens's Otto, Nicole Beharie's Nera, and Constance Wu's Jenny. Thanks to the clip above, we have an exclusive first look at how Jenny ended up alone in the waiting room.