Saline Sends Boze, Warren and 3 Relay Teams to State Meet
Saline was in the hunt for the regional championship trophy until late in Friday's regional championship at Saline High School. The Hornets finished tied for second with 114 points. Huron won with 133 points. The River Rats held a slight lead on the Hornets until the 200 meter dash. Huron's Fatouma Conde and Mackenzie Robinson finished first and second and Rachel Overgaard was fourth. The River Rats took control of the meet with 25 points in this event alone.thesalinepost.com