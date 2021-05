Matt is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FourKites, the world’s largest supply chain visibility platform. During the six days in March when the massive Ever Given container ship lay stuck in the Suez Canal, the entire world felt the impact as an estimated 60,000-plus cargo containers, stuffed with a plethora of goods bound for every corner of the globe, piled up on either end of the canal. As reported in the Wall Street Journal, my company's data showed retail goods delayed 11% compared to the previous week. Consumer packaged goods and manufacturing shipments were similarly delayed.