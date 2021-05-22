newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

South Kitsap wrestling team displaying championship form

By Jeff Graham, Kitsap Sun
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago, South Kitsap celebrated the best performance of any wrestling team in West Sound history. Head coach Chad Nass brought nine wrestlers to Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome, and those nine combined for 31 wins as the Wolves cruised to the Class 4A championship, becoming the first wrestling team from Kitsap County to claim a state title in the sport.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestle#Duke University#Falcons#American Football#Combat#County Championship#Out For Season#Wolves#The Air Force Academy#Ncaa Division#Kitsap Sun#South Puget Sound League#Kitsap County#Wrestling Teams#Wrestling Season#Championship Form#Olympic#Runner Up Mead#Puyallup#Senior Night
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Taylorsville, MSimpact601.com

Taylorsville falls to Lake in South State Championship

First-year head coaches always have a tall task of developing players into a team, but this year, head coach Adam Evans had a rocky start and managed to lead his team to another shot at South State. "I've been coaching baseball and softball for 10 years. I'm more proud of...
Tucumcari, NMQuay County Sun

Wrestling team finishes third

The Tucumcari wrestling team finished a disappointing third in the A/3A District 1 dual championships Friday at Robertson High School in Las Vegas. West Las Vegas came from behind to capture the district duals title at the meet, and host Robertson finished second. Several injuries and the quarantining of two...
Baseballdispatchnews.com

Cruiser fastpitch team wins league championship

The Lady Cruiser fastpitch team wrapped up its COVID-shortened season last week by defeating the Franklin Pierce Cardinals, 20-0, to claim the 2021 SPSL 2A league championship. Once again, junior Hailey Rath came up big for the Cruisers by hitting two home runs in the game to increase her season...
Combat Sportswnyathletics.com

Area Wrestlers Compete at USA Wrestling Regional & State Championships

Five area wrestlers competed in the 2021 Phil Portuese Northeast Regional & NY-USA Freestyle and Greco-Roman State Championships May 14th-16th in Pocono Manor, Pennsylvania. Of the five competitors from Western New York, four brought home medals in one or both styles. Frontier’s Travis Browning captured medals in both the freestyle...
WWEPort Townsend Leader

Strong start for EJ wrestling team

East Jefferson wrestlers opened the season last week against Port Angeles and Kingston. East Jeff fell to the Roughriders but bested the Buccaneers. “Out of 17 matches we won 12. It was our first outing and the kids wrestled great,” noted East Jefferson Coach Steve Grimm. Winning by pin were...
Combat SportsDuxbury Clipper

Wrestling team is poised to make noise

Out of all the sports this spring, senior captain Anthony Lyons thought wrestling had the worst chance of happening. The Dragons mentally braced themselves in case their fears became reality, but in the end, their patience and faith paid off. Though the season will look different in some ways – the main one being that there is no individual tournament – the Dragons are simply elated to get the chance to compete.
Combat Sportsmenifee247.com

Paloma Valley boys wrestling team wins league title

The Paloma Valley High School boys and girls wrestling teams are performing well as an abbreviated season winds down. The boys team went undefeated in dual meets in winning its fourth straight league title. After a nonleague meet at Shadow Hills on Tuesday, the Wildcats face two-time CIF Division 5 champion South Torrance on Saturday. Paloma Valley is ranked seventh in Division 1.
High SchoolBryan College Station Eagle

Snook celebrates its state championship history with new display outside school

When the Snook boys track and field team won state in 1979, the school didn’t even have a track. Now the school district proudly displays that team’s effort and the Bluejays’ other 17 sports teams to win state championships on an eye-catching display on the front of the high school. All but two of the head coaches to win those titles met recently to pose for pictures in front of the new championship wall.
Wilmington, MAhomenewshere.com

Wrestling team splits first two meets; defeated by Winchester; top Belmont

WILMINGTON — Last Thursday, the Wilmington High School wrestling team opened its season with a meet against Winchester and fell just short, 34-29. Five members of the Wildcats' team took home victories including Joe Ganley (138) with a 15-0 win over Kieran Bell, Julien Cella (145) with his first varsity victory, as he pinned Joey Testa, Dylan Clerico at 160, Stephen Smolinsky pinned George Jia at 182-pounds and Shane Penney won by forfeit at 132 pounds. That was his 99th career win. On Tuesday night he won his 100th and the Town Crier will have more on that in next week's edition.
Mcdowell County, NCMcDowell News

Three Titan teams to compete in B.A.S.S. State Championships

For the McDowell High bass fishing team, it’s title time. The Titans are set to compete in the B.A.S.S. Western N.C. Junior State Championships this weekend at High Rock Lake in Salisbury. McDowell has three teams who have qualified for the two-day tournament, including two currently sitting in the top...
WWEpapreplive.com

Kennett’s Haylie Jaffe wins championship at USA Wrestling Women’s Nationals

IRVING, TX—Call her a quick study. Despite the fact this was just her third year in the sport, Haylie Jaffe has already won a national championship in freestyle wrestling. This past weekend, Jaffe competed in the USA Wrestling Women’s National Championships at the Irving Convention Center in Irving, TX, where she took home the crown at 58 kilos in the U15 division. The title earns her a spot on the U15 National Team, and she will represent Team USA at the U15 Pan American Games in Mexico City this coming October.
Ayden, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

East wrestling team loses in tri-meet to Rosewood, host Ayden-Grifton

AYDEN — The East Carteret wrestling team suffered two dissimilar losses Friday in a tri-meet at Ayden-Grifton. The Mariners tied the host team 36-36 but lost on criteria after giving up more losses by forfeit (three) than the Chargers (two). Each (2-4) team won six matches – there were two...
Illinois StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Coach's Corner: Even with virus, South's wrestling season is off to a great start

A few months back, the state of Illinois designated various high school sports as low-, moderate- or high-risk in relation to participation under COVID-19 restrictions. Seemed reasonable. And I thought at the time that maybe one sport -- wrestling -- should have a category unto its own. You could label it "severe risk," "intense risk" or maybe better yet label it as: "Are You Crazy!"
Sportsswimswam.com

MPSF Reaches 100 NCAA Team Championship Milestone

It is believed that no other Non-Power 5 NCAA Division I conference has reached this landmark through the 2020-21 academic year. Current photo via John McGillen. The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) has reached a unique conference milestone of winning its 100th all-time NCAA team title in just under three full decades of competition, following USC’s 2021 National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship. It is believed that no other Non-Power 5 NCAA Division I conference has reached this landmark through the 2020-21 academic year. Entering this past year with 96 NCAA Titles, the MPSF proceeded to add a quartet of team trophies to its archives. UCLA Men’s Water Polo, Oregon Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Stanford Men’s Gymnastics, and USC Women’s Water Polo brought the MPSF to its achievement, with 69 MPSF teams winning NCAA Championships on the men’s side, to go with 31 for the MPSF Women. With the 100 titles through 29 years of competition, the conference is averaging more than three national titles per year across seven sports since its inaugural season of 1992-93. In the MPSF era, UCLA owns the most NCAA Championships, accounting for exactly one-quarter of the conference total with 25. The Bruins are followed by Stanford (20), USC (16-including the MPSF’s 100th), Oregon (12), Oklahoma (9), California (6), UC Irvine (4), BYU and Arizona State (3), and Pepperdine (2).
Rensselaer, NYrpiathletics.com

Golf Team Makes Cut at NCAA Championship

WHEELING, W.V. - The season continues for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) golf team, which is one of 18 schools in the nation to make the cut at the NCAA Division III Championship being held at the Oglebay Resort & Conference Center. RPI shot a combined 305 on Wednesday and is tied for 16th place with a two-day score of 604.