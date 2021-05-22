South Kitsap wrestling team displaying championship form

It is believed that no other Non-Power 5 NCAA Division I conference has reached this landmark through the 2020-21 academic year. Current photo via John McGillen. The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) has reached a unique conference milestone of winning its 100th all-time NCAA team title in just under three full decades of competition, following USC’s 2021 National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship. It is believed that no other Non-Power 5 NCAA Division I conference has reached this landmark through the 2020-21 academic year. Entering this past year with 96 NCAA Titles, the MPSF proceeded to add a quartet of team trophies to its archives. UCLA Men’s Water Polo, Oregon Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Stanford Men’s Gymnastics, and USC Women’s Water Polo brought the MPSF to its achievement, with 69 MPSF teams winning NCAA Championships on the men’s side, to go with 31 for the MPSF Women. With the 100 titles through 29 years of competition, the conference is averaging more than three national titles per year across seven sports since its inaugural season of 1992-93. In the MPSF era, UCLA owns the most NCAA Championships, accounting for exactly one-quarter of the conference total with 25. The Bruins are followed by Stanford (20), USC (16-including the MPSF’s 100th), Oregon (12), Oklahoma (9), California (6), UC Irvine (4), BYU and Arizona State (3), and Pepperdine (2).