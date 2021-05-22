Hannibal Fan Art Is Heading to the U.S. Capitol and Bryan Fuller Loves It

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat who represents New Jersey, selected the Hannibal painting by Kathleen Palmer, a senior in a high school in his district, to hang in the Capitol building. "I didn’t know that it was related to a TV show,” said Kim. “I just thought it was really beautiful, well executed, and it was really striking.” The painting is titled “Dolce,” after an episode from the third and final season of Hannibal. Palmer said the painting reflects the dynamic between the characters through its use of color. The warm red tones on Hannibal Lecter’s side of the painting evoke the serial killer’s bloodlust and passion, while Will Graham’s cool blues signify how he is both hunting and being hunted in the pair’s cat-and-mouse game. Palmer admitted she did intend the painting to show a romantic spark between Hannibal and Will, as fans have long theorized. “I guess I did incorporate that into the painting,” she said.