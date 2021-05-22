Hannibal Fan Art Is Heading to the U.S. Capitol and Bryan Fuller Loves It

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDr Hannibal Lecter appearing in the U.S. Capitol doesn't sound like something that would end well, but that is, in a way, exactly what is happening as an artwork featuring the cannibal doctor is about to be displayed after being announced as one of the winners of this year's Congressional Art Competition.

