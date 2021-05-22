Long-Awaited Thai Horror Flick The Covenant Gets a Fresh Nightmarish Official Trailer
When a person thinks of horror from the far East, you'd be forgiven for immediately thinking of Japanese horror or of course the explosion of top notch Korean movies. Any horror nut worth their salt will immediately list the infamous The Ring franchise or the oft-lauded Three Extremes trilogy of disturbing tales from by Hong Kong director Fruit Chan, South Korean director Park Chan-wook, and Japanese director Takashi Miike; each of whom directed an installment in said trilogy.movieweb.com