Restaurants paying more as hiring headaches persist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Help-wanted signs are popping up at restaurants across the Charlotte area. A shortage of workers is forcing local restaurant owners and operators to get creative and dig deep to keep their doors open. Common incentives include higher pay, signing bonuses — some up to $1,000 — and increased benefits, from health insurance to time off.

Even that doesn’t seem to be enough.

The situation is bleak for restaurants, which are still recovering from the pandemic, says Lynn Minges, president and CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, a Raleigh-based lobbying organization.

Most have spent much of the past year in flux, being nimble to balance pandemic-related restrictions. Now those restrictions have eased, allowing restaurants to operate at 100% capacity — and they aren’t ready.

Restaurants, bars and hotels are still down 65,000 workers in North Carolina, Minges says.

“Restaurants are aggressively trying to get back to normal,” Minges says. “I do think those jobs will come back, but it will be a prolonged recovery.”

And it will come at a cost.

Restaurants are paying significantly more, typically between 30% and 40% more, to secure workers. Still, there’s a shortage of applicants — and workers on payroll sometimes don’t show. Some employers are turning to apps such as Gigpro that post available shifts with premium pay.

“The reality is, if there’s ever been a situation where the market can dictate wages, we’re in that right now,” Minges says.

Small businesses need to be innovative — pushed by inspiration and desperation — to help drive change industry wide. Innovation will come in different forms. Pay will be a driving factor in getting employees to return to the industry.

“We’re going to have to innovate and change the way we do business,” Reid says. “It’s just a massive renaissance right now.”

