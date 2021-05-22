newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Restaurants paying more as hiring headaches persist

By Charlotte Business Journal
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTDtM_0a8AquVO00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Help-wanted signs are popping up at restaurants across the Charlotte area. A shortage of workers is forcing local restaurant owners and operators to get creative and dig deep to keep their doors open. Common incentives include higher pay, signing bonuses — some up to $1,000 — and increased benefits, from health insurance to time off.

Even that doesn’t seem to be enough.

The situation is bleak for restaurants, which are still recovering from the pandemic, says Lynn Minges, president and CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, a Raleigh-based lobbying organization.

[ Who’s hiring? Here’s a list of job opportunities in the Charlotte area ]

Most have spent much of the past year in flux, being nimble to balance pandemic-related restrictions. Now those restrictions have eased, allowing restaurants to operate at 100% capacity — and they aren’t ready.

Restaurants, bars and hotels are still down 65,000 workers in North Carolina, Minges says.

“Restaurants are aggressively trying to get back to normal,” Minges says. “I do think those jobs will come back, but it will be a prolonged recovery.”

[ ALSO READ: Charlotte-area child care centers struggle to hire workers ]

And it will come at a cost.

Restaurants are paying significantly more, typically between 30% and 40% more, to secure workers. Still, there’s a shortage of applicants — and workers on payroll sometimes don’t show. Some employers are turning to apps such as Gigpro that post available shifts with premium pay.

“The reality is, if there’s ever been a situation where the market can dictate wages, we’re in that right now,” Minges says.

[ ALSO READ: ‘We’re trying our best’: Only handful of applicants show up to restaurant job fair ]

Small businesses need to be innovative — pushed by inspiration and desperation — to help drive change industry wide. Innovation will come in different forms. Pay will be a driving factor in getting employees to return to the industry.

“We’re going to have to innovate and change the way we do business,” Reid says. “It’s just a massive renaissance right now.”

Six Charlotte restaurant owners talked with CBJ about how they’re doing just that. Read their stories here.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
35K+
Followers
44K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headaches#Food Drink#Health Benefits#Incentives#Business Opportunities#Fair Pay#Insurance Industry#Raleigh#North Carolina Restaurant#Cbj#Employees#Increased Benefits#Payroll#Wages#Bonuses#Job Opportunities#Premium Pay#Help Wanted Signs#Applicants#Apps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Davidson, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Davidson sets priorities on affordable housing

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson leaders are prioritizing affordable places to call home for people with critical jobs who work in the town but cannot afford to live there. A new development will give some families an opportunity to find a place to live. [Davidson neighbors fear Charlotte Water hookup will...
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

New plaza in Uptown to become Duke Energy’s corporate headquarters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy announced Monday that Duke Energy Plaza, the 40-floor office tower currently under construction in Uptown Charlotte, will become the company’s new corporate headquarters. Formerly known as Metro Tower, Duke Energy Plaza will house about 4,400 employees and allow the company to reduce its overall real...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Need a job? This Charlotte company is looking to hire 90 people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccinations are abundantly available, so employers are wondering why so many people don’t want to work?. Many companies say they are struggling to find workers. The labor shortage is so significant that businesses like restaurants and bars are paying people to come for interviews. U.S. restaurants and stores are rapidly raising pay in an urgent effort to attract more applicants and keep up with a flood of customers as the pandemic eases. McDonald's, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher.
Posted by
WFAE

Duke Energy To Move HQ To New Tower, Shrink Charlotte Office Space

Duke Energy plans to move its headquarters next year to a new building it's constructing across the street from its current home in uptown Charlotte. The company says it's adopting a new workplace model that dramatically reduces its need for office space. The 40-story tower under construction on South Tryon...
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Good Question: Why are prices of rental cars skyrocketing?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you planning a summer trip?. However, be alert of the price of renting a car. In this Good Question, Gerald asks: Can someone find out why car rental has skyrocketed in the last year or so?. Gerald says prices have more than doubled to rent...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Duke Energy to trim office footprint and move HQ into new tower Uptown

Charlotte-based Duke Energy said Monday it plans to move its corporate headquarters to a 40-story tower formerly called Metro Tower, which is under construction in Uptown. Duke said it plans to significantly reduce its overall office footprint by 60% by selling some offices and exiting some leases, including at its iconic 48-story Duke Energy Center, […] The post Duke Energy to trim office footprint and move HQ into new tower Uptown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Ridesharing apps see surge in price, longer waits as demand increases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're preparing to get an Uber or Lyft ride soon, be prepared to wait and pay more. Ridesharing companies are currently trying to handle increasing demand as the U.S. begins to return to normalcy with eased COVID-19 restrictions. More people are getting vaccinated and going out, which has led to a demand increase. However, there are fewer drivers who feel comfortable driving those people around, thus creating less supply.
Posted by
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in April

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Restaurants, food stands and mobile food operators listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected in April, according to data pulled May 13 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections online database.
Charlotte, NCCharlotte Stories

Charlotte Is Now The First City in The Carolinas To Use Facial Recognition Software

The Charlotte Douglas Airport has just officially started using facial recognition cameras on passengers who travel through the airport. According to a press release we received from the Department of Homeland Security, the new system is initially being rolled out by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) within the international flights area to verify that passengers arriving in Charlotte are who they say they are. It takes only seconds to scan the facial biometrics of passengers and ‘is more than 98 percent accurate.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Loaves & Fishes free food distribution

In an effort to help combat food insecurity in our area, Loaves & Fishes and Northside Baptist Church are partnering for a pop up food share to distribute boxes of nutritional food items. Food may vary based on available inventory. “We have seen the great need in our community during...
Posted by
WFAE

Out Of Gas, Full Of News: The Week In Review From WFAE

If you've been slacking on social etiquette over a year of social distancing, now’s a good time to brush up. In the biggest step back toward “normal” since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that fully vaccinated Americans can ditch their face masks in most situations.
CharlotteObserver.com

Let’s protect Asian Americans in Charlotte

On April 2nd, a local Asian-owned business in the Charlotte Transit Center, Plaza Sundries, was vandalized. The attacker hurled racial insults at the owners and caused an estimated $9,000 in damages. Just 12 days later, 37-year-old storeowner Devi Chauhan was shot in the chest while working at his Asian grocery store off Albemarle Road. His attacker did not attempt to rob the store, only to hurt Mr. Chauhan. Mrs. Chauhan is still scared to open the store back up and even to send their children to school, for fear that they might also be attacked.