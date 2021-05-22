Henry Cavill Is Highlander in Lionsgate's Reboot

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Blade, The Marvels, Red Sonja, and Superman. Three months ago, we learned that Warner Bros. had hired award-winning novelist and comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates to start work on what was expected to be a “Black Superman” movie. This week, new details emerged about the studio’s plans, including their goal of hiring a director of color for the job. Warner Bros. is reportedly working from a short list that includes Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), J.D. Dillard (Sleight), Regina King (One Night in Miami), and Shaka King (Judas and the Black Messiah). Ta-Nehisi Coates isn’t expected to finish his Superman screenplay until just before Christmas, but Warner Bros. appears to be motivated to use the rest of 2021 to gear up. That will also likely include casting their new Superman himself, and you can see some of the possible candidates in this piece. As for what Coates’ Superman screenplay is actually about, no villain has been revealed yet, but Superman is still expected to be Kal-El from the planet Krypton, and it might be a period piece set in the 20th century. This film is also not expected to be part of the DC Extended Universe (which includes The Flash, in which Sasha Calle will play the first Latina Supergirl), but will instead be more of a standalone film similar to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker (Fresh at 68%), or the upcoming The Batman (3/4/2022), starring Robert Pattinson.