Henry Cavill Is Highlander in Lionsgate's Reboot

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after word broke that Henry Cavill was in talks for a starring role in an upcoming Highlander reboot, the actor personally confirmed that he's got the part. In the works at Lionsgate, the reboot is helmed by John Wick series director Chad Stahelski. Neal H. Moritz, Josh Davis, and David Leitch are producing with Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger, and Gregory Widen executive producing.

