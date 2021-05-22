newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Urban/rural Oregonians split on COVID-19 school relief

By Jackson Hogan/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2NHv_0a8AqqyU00 Many people supported aid to low-income students, others wanted schools funds to pay for other things.

Politically, Oregon has a clear divide between its urban and rural residents. A statewide survey in early May shows Oregonians have a similar urban/rural split on how school districts should spend millions of COVID-19 relief dollars from three aid packages passed by U.S. Congress since last spring.

There are also divides in what young and elderly Oregonians prioritize for education funding.

The survey was conducted by the nonprofit, nonpartisan polling organization Oregon Values and Beliefs Center from May 4 to 10, according to a press release. When asked if state and local school leaders should emphasize spending COVID-19 relief dollars to help low-income students and students of color, 54% of all respondents answered "yes," compared to 28% who said "no" and 18% who were undecided.

About 60% of urban and suburban Oregonians each answered "yes," compared to only 42% of rural residents. There was a similar divide between respondents from the Portland area and non-Willamette Valley residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xns2u_0a8AqqyU00 There were also some differences among age groups — younger respondents were more likely to support increased funding for low-income and nonwhite students — but the gap wasn't as large. The majority of all age groups answered "yes," as well as both white and nonwhite respondents.

The split between urban/rural and young/old respondents was even more pronounced when asked which educational programs should be prioritized when spending COVID-19 relief dollars. Overall, the most popular choice among the 14 options was mental health counseling — 62% of all respondents listed it as one of their top three priorities.

However, there is an extreme divide between younger and older respondents: 82% of those ages 18 to 29 had mental health counseling as a top-three priority, compared to only 38% of those age 65 and older. Younger respondents also had a much stronger desire for funding for mentoring and tutoring.

Meanwhile, older respondents' most popular priority, with 51% putting it in their top three, was increased funding toward vocational and job training. Only 17% of those 18 to 29 agreed.

Spending school funds

Both urban and rural Oregonians showed strong support for increased funding for mental health counseling. Those two groups' largest gap came in support for vocational and job training: That's something 41% of rural residents had in their top three priorities, compared to only 27% of urban residents.

The survey also included open-ended questions about how school districts should spend COVID-19 relief dollars. The responses varied wildly, even among Central Oregonians.

Many said that school staff, particularly those with lower paychecks, should get salary bumps. "Raise the salaries of teachers but not administration," said an unnamed Democrat resident of urban Deschutes County.

Others didn't love the idea of schools getting any COVID-19 relief funds. "The schools have gotten excessive funding and they don't do anything to provide for the teachers they just add more schools," wrote Melissa Aspell, a suburban Deschutes County resident and member of the Independent Party.

The nonprofit spoke with 918 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, and those surveyed came from various backgrounds. There was a mix of wealthy and poor; high school diplomas and graduate degrees; Democrats, Republicans, Independents.

However, there were a few demographics that were more heavily represented. Three-quarters of respondents said they did not have school-age children in their households. More than 90% of respondents identified as white or Caucasian, and only about 75% of Oregon is solely white, according to the U.S. Census.

And 72% of respondents either lived in the Portland metro area or Willamette Valley. However, that might be proportionate — the tri-county Portland area alone accounts for nearly 45% of Oregon's population.

Jackson Hogan is a reporter for the Bend Bulletin, a Pamplin Media Group news partner.

SIDEBAR

Oregon Values and Beliefs Center

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To obtain that, the non-profit is building the largest online research panel of Oregonians in history to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way. Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. To learn more, visit >www.oregonvbc.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
174
Followers
473
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#High School#U S Census#School Districts#State Schools#State Funding#Public Schools#Survey Respondents#U S Congress#Central Oregonians#The Independent Party#Democrats#Republicans#Independents#Caucasian#The U S Census#The Bend Bulletin#Pamplin Media Group#Rural Residents#Urban Residents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Portland Tribune

Our opinion: Civics Education - investment vs. ignorance

It's time for Oregon's K-12 schools to provide civics teaching at all grade levels.A bill winding its way through the Legislature would mandate one term of high school civics for all public schools in Oregon. The Civics Education Act — Senate Bill 513 — passed the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support and, on Monday, May 24, zipped through the House on a 60-0 vote. We urge Gov. Kate Brown to sign it into law. Our only quibble with SB 513 is that it does shockingly too little to address the real issue: we have a nation of adults who...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County pandemic restrictions easing Thursday

Oregon's largest county will be downgraded to Lower Risk category just in time for the first home playoff game for the Portland Trail Blazers.Multnomah County will have COVID-19 restrictions eased on Thursday, March 27. Gov. Kate Brown has announced that the county now meets Oregon Health Authority requirements for its least restrictive classification, including having 65% or more of its residents receiving at least one vaccination and submitting an approved plan to reduce vaccination equity gaps. The reclassification will last until at least Thursday, June 3. It means the Moda Center capacity for the first home Portland Trail...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Readers' letters: There are alternatives to I-5 freeway project

Local writers sound off on state school budget needs, homelessness solutions and the many conspiracy theories.When I see news about the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion project, I shake my head at the lost opportunity here. The U.S. Senate is considering including a federal program for removal of urban freeways in an infrastructure package. Portland should make sure it has a shovel-ready project that can compete successfully for this funding: turn the I-5 East Bank Freeway into a new waterfront neighborhood, and turn Interstate 84 through Sullivan's Gulch into compact villages around MAX stations, connected by open space, a...
Health ServicesPosted by
Portland Tribune

Davis and Allen: Dental therapists would offer basic dental care for many Oregonians

Miranda Davis, DDS, MPH, has been a tribal clinic dentist for 15 years and supervises dental therapists in Oregon. Gary Allen, DMD, MS, is vice president of clinical services for Advantage Dental.Too many Oregonians — hundreds of thousands people, or more — don't have access to basic dental care. As Oregon dentists, we understand the effects that has on people's oral health, their overall health, and their daily lives. A bill that has been approved by the Oregon House of Representatives and is now being considered by the Oregon Senate would represent a huge step to combat that problem in...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

OPINION: Oregon can strengthen sanctuary protections

Isidro Andrade-Tafolla: '...ICE believed, because of the color of my skin, that I didn't belong here.'When we walk out our front door and into the world, each and every one of us should feel safe in our community, whether we are walking down the street, running errands, or entering a public building. It seems like a basic value, something we can all agree on. But our laws don't always offer that safety, even though we, and the people we elected to represent us, thought that they would. On Sept. 18, 2017, I was accompanying my wife to the Washington County...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

'Really struggling:' Worker shortage hits central Oregon

Local Oregon businesses plead for workers, and think federal unemployment benefits are partially to blame. Good news! Oregon's employment division says Jefferson County's economy has all but fully recovered from the pandemic. The unemployment rate is barely two points higher than before the pandemic began. The county has 60 fewer jobs than before the pandemic. That's less than a 1% difference. Not such great news for employers. They can't find workers. "There's a suppression of the labor supply," says economist Damon Runberg, "and a superheating of the demand." Runberg watches the Central Oregon economy for Oregon's employment...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Senate OKs $9.3 billion in state aid to public schools

Budget goes to House as senator says 'there are more bills to come that add to stability.'A two-year, $9.3 billion fund for state support of public schools is halfway through the Oregon Legislature. The Senate passed the budget on a 23-6 vote Tuesday, May 25, and moved it to the House. It is more than the $9.1 billion that Gov. Kate Brown originally proposed in her budget Dec. 1, but still less than the $9.6 billion sought by the Oregon School Boards Association, which represents 197 school districts. However, a projected excess in corporate income tax collections will boost the...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Hardesty: I'll be watching homeless camp sweeps closely

The rest of the City Council voice no concerns about the new protocols governing sweeps of homeless camps.Following the announcement the City of Portland would increase its removal of unsanctioned urban campsites in the city, with a focus on removing those that pose significant public health and safety risks among other criteria, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is now saying she is keeping a watchful eye to make sure the city doesn't engage in inappropriately aggressive sweeps outside the parameters of the new protocols. When the measure was first announced last week, it came with a joint statement from Mayor...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon investigating 'anti-Black bias' at state labor agency

Bureau of Labor & Industries Commissioner Val Hoyle hires third-party investigator following resignation of Civil Rights administrator Carol Johnson. The state agency tasked with scrutinizing unlawful employment practices is now facing its own outside investigation — following allegations that the public workplace is rife with racism. The third-party probe of the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries follows the sudden departure of Carol Johnson, the chief administrator for the agency's Civil Rights Division, who says she was forced to resign due to a hostile and bigoted work environment. Johnson now seeks $2.3 million in damages from BOLI...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Alpenrose Dairy could become subdivision

The longtime Southwest Portland recreation site has been sold and shut down.A nearly 200-home subdivision may soon stand in the place of the Alpenrose Dairy property in Southwest Portland. An application filed with the city of Portland proposes to turn the 51-acre property into a 193-lot subdivision. Alpenrose Dairy has been a cherished part of Portland's history for more than a century. It was the home of the "Little League Softball World Series," as well as track racing at the Velodrome. Smith Brothers Farms of Kent, Washington bought the dairy in 2019. The proposed development is the latest in the ongoing saga of Alpenrose Dairy, much of which played out publicly amid a bitter lawsuit between the dairy's former owners, who sought to keep the property from being sold. A judge declined to block the sale. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
House RentPosted by
Portland Tribune

Eviction risks topic of online town hall

A Tuesday evening presentation and discussion is scheduled before the eviction moritorium ends on June 30.The Community Alliance of Tenants will hold a virtual town hall on Tuesday evening to highlight what it says are the risks to Oregon renters when the eviction moratorium ends on June 30. The alliance is an advocacy group that has already called on Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Legislature to extend the eviction moratorium. The event is being presented in partnership with PolicyLink, a national research and action institute dedicated to advancing economic and social equity based in Oakland, California. The event...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Gig workers sue Oregon Employment Department

Lawsuit seeks to compel agency to continue federal benefits or be more specific about denials.Four workers have gone to federal court to compel the Oregon Employment Department to continue to pay federal benefits to self-employed and gig workers — or offer more specific reasons for agency denials based on more detailed proof of employment. The four workers, represented by the Northwest Workers Justice Project, filed the lawsuit Wednesday, May 19, in U.S. District Court in Portland. "The parties made a good faith effort through telephone conferences to resolve the dispute and have been unable to do so," according to the...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

220-year-old Oregon City oak designated as historic tree

Daughters of the American Revolution member Carinda Ingebretsen recognized for stewardshipWahkeena Chapter members of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on May 22 to celebrate their chaplain's tree being designated as historic by Clackamas County and city of Oregon City. DAR member Carinda Ingebretsen, a 65-year resident of the 110-year-old historic house at 412 Logus St., received an award in recognition of her valuable contribution to the protection, preservation and stewardship of heritage trees in Oregon City. Her property's approximately 220-year-old northern red oak can be found in the backyard and can also be seen by the public...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

87,000 at risk of utility shut-offs as Oregon ends COVID ban

Oregon Public Utility Commission approves a resumption of power and natural gas disconnections beginning Aug. 1, 2021. Lights out is looming for tens of thousands of Oregonians who are behind on their utility bills. It's been more than a year since the Oregon Public Utility Commission temporarily suspended the state's power and natural gas utilities from shut-offs due to nonpayment — citing the economic uncertainty spurred by the onrush of the novel coronavirus. As recently as April 2021, more than 87,000 electric and gas customers had racked up past-due balances extending more than 90 days — with the...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

East Multnomah County rolls out red carpet for MLB

Proposal pitches ballpark, housing, industry in Rockwood as Major League Baseball eyes move to OregonA Portland developer is swinging for the fences with a proposal that not only sets the stage to entice Major League Baseball to Oregon, but also brings needed housing, industry and parks into Rockwood. Barry Smith, an architect, has drafted plans to create MultCO Baseball Park at Multnomah County's Vance Property, 90 acres between 182nd and 190th Avenues. The county has been soliciting ideas for the site, and Smith's proposal follows a growing belief that Major League baseball could choose to move into Oregon via...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

East Multnomah County pitches Major League Baseball stadium

Proposal pitches ballpark, housing, industry in Rockwood as Major League Baseball eyes move to OregonA Portland developer is swinging for the fences with a proposal that not only sets the stage to entice Major League Baseball to Oregon, but also brings needed housing, industry and parks into Rockwood. Barry Smith, an architect, has drafted plans to create MultCO Baseball Park at Multnomah County's Vance Property, 90 acres between 182nd and 190th Avenues. The county has been soliciting ideas for the site, and Smith's proposal follows a growing belief that Major League baseball could choose to move into Oregon via...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Class-action lawsuit filed as homeless sweeps increase

The lawsuit filed Monday claims Portland does not keep the possessions of homeless people as required by state law.A class-action lawsuit against the city of Portland was filed Monday, May 24, on behalf of four people experiencing homelessness, claiming the city and its partners do not keep personal belongings caught up during camping sweeps. The lawsuit came the same day as the city acted on recent changes to how its impact reduction team removes homeless camps. Current Oregon law requires the city and its contractors, such as Rapid Response, to keep property left at a homeless camp for...
PoliticsPosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon House OKs election-day postmark for ballots

Bill goes to Senate and would add the state to 17 others that allow postmarks to count.Oregon, the first state to conduct all elections by mail, would join the ranks of states accepting ballots postmarked by election day under a bill that has cleared the Oregon House. House Bill 3291 was approved on a 39-21 vote Monday, May 24, and goes to the Senate. The bill would align Oregon with 17 states — including Washington, California and Nevada — that allow ballots to count if they are postmarked by election day. Four other states count ballots if they are postmarked...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Ralph Brown's family holds press conference seeking help

The former Cornelius mayor's family and friends are asking for your help to find Brown who's been missing since May. 16.Ralph Brown's family and friends held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, May 26, at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, to ask the public for their help in finding their father and friend. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Judge weighing legality of Metro's homeless tax collection rules

A hearing on the complex issue was held in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Friday, May 21A Multnomah County Circuit Court judge is considering the legality of the rules adopted by Metro to collect its new income tax for homeless services. Judge Steffan Alexander held a remote hearing on Metro's request to validate its collection rules Friday, May 21. The legality of the rules has been challenged by a coalition of businesses and business organizations because they are different than those approved by Oregon to collect state income taxes. The elected regional government agrees its rules are different than those...