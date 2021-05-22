newsbreak-logo
Portland police officer shoots suspected auto thief

By KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GiooU_0a8AqnZX00 UPDATE: The officer is an eight-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau; the suspect is hospitalized.

An officer with the Portland Police Bureau has been placed on paid administrative leave after opening fire on an auto theft suspect early Saturday, May 22.

The officer is identified as eight-year bureau veteran Colby Marrs. He has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, as per bureau policy.

The suspect was not promptly identified. He was was hospitalized for a non-life-threatening injury and not immediately charged.

According to the bureau, officers were dispatched to an area near Northeast 185th Avenue and Mason Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a stolen truck.

About 15 minutes later, officers located what they thought might be the vehicle, but later determined that the F350 they had found was not the same vehicle as the original call. However, the F350 also was reported stolen.

"The officers got out of their vehicle to investigate, and the suspect drove in the direction of the officers," the bureau said in a release Saturday. "An officer-involved shooting took place."

The bureau said the suspect drove onto southbound Interstate 205, then eastbound on Interstate 84. Spike strips were deployed, which flattened at least one tire on the pickup. The pursuit ended after the suspect crashed in the 2500 block of Northeast 238th Drive in Wood Village at about 1 a.m.

The suspect, a white adult male, was taken into custody and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

"No officers were injured. The Portland Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident," the bureau said.

Anyone who has information about this incident but has not been interviewed by police is encouraged to contact Det. Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or Det. Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

