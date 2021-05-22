newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Breauna White's suspected killer arrested

By KOIN 6 New
Posted by 
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FtA9_0a8AqgOS00 Henry Brogdon was caught in Texas on Friday and is expected to be extradited back to Portland.

Police in Texas have captured the man accused of killing TriMet driver Breauna White earlier this month.

Henry Brogdon was arrested by the United States Marshal's Service in Tyler, Texas, on Friday, May 21, and booked into the Smith County Jail, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Brogdon faces charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon for his alleged role in White's slaying.

Officers found the 30-year-old mother shot to death inside an apartment on Wednesday, May 5, following reports of gunfire near North Willamette Boulevard and North Charleston Avenue.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for a memorial bench for her was set up shortly after her death.

White's killing was the 28th homicide in Portland in 2021.

Officials said an extradition proceeding for Brogdon is expected.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
29
Followers
256
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Memorial Bench#County Jail#Man United#Charleston County#Trimet#Koin 6 News#The Portland Tribune#North Charleston Avenue#Faces#Gofundme#Tyler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland cops declare riot on anniversary of Floyd's death

Hundreds gather downtown one year after the death of George Floyd galvanized a nationwide protest movement. Portland marked the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd with a familiar refrain — numerous arrests, property damage and a riot. Portland Police Bureau officers declared the downtown riot shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 — one year to the day since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer who was later convicted of murder. "We're trying to reduce police violence. And yet we get to see firsthand how violent police can...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon City faith-healing church member back in jail

Shannon Hickman, who served six years in prison for death, accused of criminally mistreating other sonA member of the Followers of Christ Church in Oregon City is accused of criminally mistreating her son. Shannon Hickman and her husband, Dale already served six years in prison for the death of their other son. The infant died in 2009. Court documents filed May 24 in Clackamas County reveal Hickman is accused of physically injuring her 9-year-old son in October. Hickman was also indicted on assault and harassment charges against the boy. She is barred from seeing him during the case. Her husband bailed her out of jail. Both Hickmans have declined a news reporter's requests for an interview. {loadposition sub-article-01}
West Linn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Ban from policing looms for former West Linn chief, sergeant

Board to consider action against Reeves, Timeus for false arrest in Fesser racial bias case A year and half after the city of West Linn paid a $600,000 settlement to Michael Fesser, a Black Portlander, to settle a racial discrimination lawsuit following his 2017 false arrest by West Linn police, two of the West Linn officers most culpable in the case may lose their police certifications. The Police Policy Committee of Oregon's Department of Public Safety Standards and Training voted unanimously Thursday, May 20, to recommend permanently revoking the certifications of former Chief Terry Timeus and former Sgt. Tony Reeves....
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

TriMet bus driver shot Saturday in Northeast Portland

Police do not believe the driver, who was seriously wounded, was the intended target of the shooting.A TriMet driver was shot and wounded behind the wheel of a bus in East Portland on Saturday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No suspect information was available, either. According to police, an East Precinct officer was in the vicinity on another call around 7 p.m. May 22 when she heard gunfire near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Halsey Street. She and other officers responded and found the wounded driver, who was transported to an area hospital. TriMet released...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Police: 'Suspicious circumstances' in Sunday morning death

UPDATE: Police ask for public help after an adult male was found in the street in Northeast Portland .Police have now said there are "suspicious circumstances" in a suspected hit-and-run fatality early Sunday in Northeast Portland. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to police, at 6:30 a.m. May 23, North Precinct officers responded to the 14300 block of Northeast Milton Street and found an adult male dead in the street. The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. Later Sunday, police said, "The investigation into the death in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood has revealed some suspicious circumstances, and Portland Police Bureau detectives have responded to work with the Major Crash Team. Investigators are requesting help from the public to learn more about what happened." Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774, or Det. Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland police officer shoots suspected auto thief

UPDATE: The officer is an eight-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau; the suspect is hospitalized.An officer with the Portland Police Bureau has been placed on paid administrative leave after opening fire on an auto theft suspect early Saturday, May 22. The officer is identified as eight-year bureau veteran Colby Marrs. He has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, as per bureau policy. The suspect was not promptly identified. He was was hospitalized for a non-life-threatening injury and not immediately charged. According to the bureau, officers were dispatched to an area near Northeast 185th Avenue and Mason...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Hardesty: I'll be watching homeless camp sweeps closely

The rest of the City Council voice no concerns about the new protocols governing sweeps of homeless camps.Following the announcement the City of Portland would increase its removal of unsanctioned urban campsites in the city, with a focus on removing those that pose significant public health and safety risks among other criteria, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is now saying she is keeping a watchful eye to make sure the city doesn't engage in inappropriately aggressive sweeps outside the parameters of the new protocols. When the measure was first announced last week, it came with a joint statement from Mayor...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Class-action lawsuit filed as homeless sweeps increase

The lawsuit filed Monday claims Portland does not keep the possessions of homeless people as required by state law.A class-action lawsuit against the city of Portland was filed Monday, May 24, on behalf of four people experiencing homelessness, claiming the city and its partners do not keep personal belongings caught up during camping sweeps. The lawsuit came the same day as the city acted on recent changes to how its impact reduction team removes homeless camps. Current Oregon law requires the city and its contractors, such as Rapid Response, to keep property left at a homeless camp for...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Police investigating probable fatal hit-and-run

An adult male was found in the street in Northeast Portland early Sunday, May 23.Police are investigating a probable fatal early Sunday hit-and-run crash in Northeast Portland. According to police, at 6:30 a.m. on May 23, North Precinct officers responded to the 14300 block of Northeast Milton Street and found the adult male deceased in the street. The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident who has not spoken to officers is asked to call 503-823-3333 and reference case number 21-138675. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon woman charged with hate crime after shoving child

In a racially motivated incident, Lacy E. Lenaham also hurls item at another person in Cedar Hills store, police say.A woman was arrested in Cedar Hills after shoving a 9-year-old child and intentionally throwing an item at someone else, both because of their race. Lacy E. Lenahan, 31, allegedly shoved the child, forcing him to the ground and into the side of a parked vehicle — causing abrasions to his knees — at a retail store in the 3400 block of Southwest Knowlton Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The child was not seriously injured, deputies said. However,...
Troutdale, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

MCSO: Final suspect sought in 'brutal' attack in Troutdale

Charges are still pending in the violent attack on two brothers at Glenn Otto park on the Sandy River.One final suspect remains unidentified from a "brutal "attack last weekend at the Sandy River near Troutdale's Glenn Otto Community Park that left two brothers battered and bloodied. Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who was seen via video kicking one of the victims during the assault Sunday evening, May 16. At the time of the attack, the unknown suspect was wearing a grey shirt with the number "4" printed on the front and back,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland leaders call for end to gun violence

Speakers call for end to record number of shootings and killings over the past year.Portland elected and other leaders spoke out against gun violence on Thursday, May 20. Pastor J.W. Matt Hennessee organized a "Community Call to Action Against Gun Violence" at the Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church. Hennessee said the podium where he stood was the only place in Oregon that Martin Luther King Jr. ever spoke in Oregon. Hennessee urged gun violence to stop. He recently lost his stepson in a shooting. Mayor Ted Wheeler also delivered remarks, praising Hennessee for his work in the...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Missing Gresham girl safe at home

UPDATE: The 13-year-old girl who ran away from home has returned, police say.The Gresham Police Department said Monday that the 13-year-old girl who ran away from home Saturday night has retutned home and is safe. According to investigators, Torres left her home at 184th Avenue and East Burnside Street shortly after 11 p.m. on May 15. They said Torres turned off her phone and deactivated social media accounts. Her friends told police they don't know where she is. Investigators say Torres has made statements previously implying she may want to harm herself. KOIN News 6 is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORNew Haven Register

Police seek suspects in possible bias crime assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify people involved in an assault east of Portland at Glenn Otto Park near the Sandy River. At about 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in Troutdale and found two men...
Troutdale, ORPosted by
KGW

Brothers assaulted by group at Glenn Otto Park

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Two men were brutally attacked at Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale on Sunday evening and authorities are asking for help identifying the suspects. The attack was caught on video. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a group of men swam across the Sandy River and assaulted...
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Suit: Lake Oswego teen dies after Snapchat cyberbullying

Carson Bride, 16, died of suicide last year after being anonymously cyberbullied on Snapchat through YOLO, LMK software, suit says. Lake Oswego resident Kristin Bride filed a lawsuit earlier this month against three social media developers almost a year after her 16-year-old son, Carson, died of self-harm. Leading up to Carson's death June 23, 2020, the Lake Oswego teen was cyberbullied on Snapchat through the anonymous messaging features on YOLO and LMK software. According to a press release sent by the Eisenberg & Baum LLP firm, the estate of Carson Bride and the Tyler Clementi Foundation, the lawsuit was...
Troutdale, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Deputies seek suspects in brutal Troutdale assault

Sunday attack at Sandy River believed to involve bias crimes, two brothers injured by group.The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in identifying suspects in a brutal assault that occurred Sunday night near the Sandy River at Glenn Otto Community Park. At about 7:36 p.m., May 16, deputies responded to reports of an assault at 1110 E. Historic Columbia River Highway. They found two adult males with injuries. According to police, a group of individuals swam across the Sandy River, confronted the victims, and then proceeded to violently attack the victims, who are brothers. The assault...
Portland, ORGV Wire

FBI Helps Investigate Portland’s Deadly ‘Cycle of Violence’

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Sunday were getting help from the FBI in investigating the latest round of shootings in Portland amid a “cycle of violence” that the city’s police chief believes is gang-related. At least three shootings were reported over the weekend. A woman was killed in a shooting...
Portland, ORKATU.com

Suspect faces attempted murder charges after shooting Sunday in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 22-year-old accused of shooting someone in southeast Portland Sunday afternoon has been charged with three felony counts of attempted murder. Portland Police said Jenaro Rodriguez was arrested as part of a shooting investigation in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Officers were called out shortly before 5 a.m. on...