Breauna White's suspected killer arrested

Henry Brogdon was caught in Texas on Friday and is expected to be extradited back to Portland.

Police in Texas have captured the man accused of killing TriMet driver Breauna White earlier this month.

Henry Brogdon was arrested by the United States Marshal's Service in Tyler, Texas, on Friday, May 21, and booked into the Smith County Jail, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Brogdon faces charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon for his alleged role in White's slaying.

Officers found the 30-year-old mother shot to death inside an apartment on Wednesday, May 5, following reports of gunfire near North Willamette Boulevard and North Charleston Avenue.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for a memorial bench for her was set up shortly after her death.

White's killing was the 28th homicide in Portland in 2021.

Officials said an extradition proceeding for Brogdon is expected.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.