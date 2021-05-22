newsbreak-logo
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Trevor Cahill lands on 10-day injured list

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uK7q_0a8Aqed000

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right-hander Trevor Cahill on the 10-day injured list on Saturday.

The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Cahill, 33, left Thursday’s 8-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning with a left calf strain.

The Pirates reinstated right-hander Kyle Crick from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

Cahill is 1-5 with a 6.81 ERA in eight games (all starts) this season. He’s walked 11 and struck out 29 in 35 2/3 innings.

In 13 big league seasons, Cahill is 86-99 with a 4.26 ERA in 360 games (233 starts).

Crick, 28, has a 1.59 ERA over 12 relief appearances with the Pirates this season, walking six and striking out 10 in 11 2/3 innings.

–Field Level Media

