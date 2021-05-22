Police: Man injured in shooting near Prince and Oracle

Tucson Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Prince and Oracle roads Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Prince and Oracle roads this morning for a report of shots fired, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found a man with obvious signs of gun shot trauma.

The man was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. His condition is unknown at this time.

There are no road closures in place.

No further details were immediately released.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.