UFC Fight Night results: Carla Esparza rolls; Jack Hermansson dominates Edmen Shahbazyan
LAS VEGAS -- If Carla Esparza's goal was to cement herself as the UFC's No. 1 strawweight contender on Saturday, she certainly did everything she could to make it happen. Esparza (18-6) absolutely wrecked Chinese contender Yan Xiaonan (13-2) in their 115-pound co-main event, as she finished the fight via TKO at 2:58 of the second round. The fight, which took place at the UFC's Apex, could earn Esparza a title shot against the newly crowned champion Rose Namajunas.www.espn.com