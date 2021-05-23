UFC Fight Night results: Carla Esparza rolls; Jack Hermansson dominates Edmen Shahbazyan

Jack Hermansson says he’s the hardest matchup for UFC champion Israel Adesanya at 185lbs, saying “His bottom game is definitely not the best.”. Hermansson returns to the Octagon next Saturday at UFC 262 against Edmen Shahbazyan in a fight between two top-15 middleweights coming off of tough losses. Hermansson dropped a decision to Marvin Vettori back in December, and Vettori is now fighting for the belt. As for Shahbazyan, he lost to top contender Derek Brunson the last time we saw him. This matchup next weekend at UFC 262 is an important one for both men in the stacked UFC middleweight division, especially if they continue to have title aspirations at 185lbs.