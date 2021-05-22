How I Forgave the Abusive Dad I Hated
Readers: This essay speaks briefly about parental abuse, alcohol addiction, and the mental trauma it caused me during some important years of my life. I have a lot of wonderful childhood memories of my dad. When we lived in Santa Rosa, California, he’d drive us to a small country store several times a week. I’d play outside the store, under the shade of a big oak tree, while my dad sat in his van. He slowly drank his beer to numb the feelings of shame and failure that plagued him his entire life.psiloveyou.xyz