El Paso, TX

Power back for 2,400 in far east El Paso after brief outage

By Jim Parker
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2Yum_0a8AqOhU00

EL PASO, Texas -- About 2,400 homes and businesses in far east El Paso were without electricity for about a half-hour on Saturday.

The 35-minute outage involving customers in the Homestead Meadows area occurred around 11:45 a.m. according to El Paso Electric.

A utility spokesman said power was fully restored by 12:20 p.m.

The caused of that outage was under investigation by EPE crews.

Power back for 2,400 in far east El Paso after brief outage

