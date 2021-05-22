newsbreak-logo
U.S. Politics

CNN Fires Rick Santorum Over Claim That White Settlers Found “Nothing” in America

By Jamilah King
Mother Jones
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Since 2017, Rick Santorum has had a pretty plum gig as a CNN commentator, but got the axe this weekend after making the ill-advised comment that there was “nothing” in America before colonizers arrived.

