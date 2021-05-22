Three Observations From Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 Victory over Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund clinched third place after cruising to a 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, on a very emotional Bundesliga finale. Lukasz Piszczek got the nod at right back where he has rolled back the years over the last two months of the season, putting in stellar displays as BVB have been winners of seven straight in the league. Piszczek’s form has also corresponded with the club lifting the DFB-Pokal as well as clinching Champions League, which seemed in doubt not that long ago. While it was an emotional day for Dortmund, it proved to be elsewhere on the pitch as well.