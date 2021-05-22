newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Three Observations From Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 Victory over Bayer Leverkusen

By Mike Solak
fearthewall.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund clinched third place after cruising to a 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, on a very emotional Bundesliga finale. Lukasz Piszczek got the nod at right back where he has rolled back the years over the last two months of the season, putting in stellar displays as BVB have been winners of seven straight in the league. Piszczek’s form has also corresponded with the club lifting the DFB-Pokal as well as clinching Champions League, which seemed in doubt not that long ago. While it was an emotional day for Dortmund, it proved to be elsewhere on the pitch as well.

www.fearthewall.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Thomas Meunier
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Lars Bender
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayer Leverkusen#Borussia Dortmund#Bvb#Meisterschales#Dfb Pokals#Dfl Supercups#Brazilian#Emre#Czech#Norwegian#Bavarians#The Champions League#The Europa League#Mainz#The League#Matches#Dfb Referee#Half Chances#Goalkeeper Roman Burki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
Bundesliga
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Is Sergio Aguero's successor right under Pep Guardiola's nose? Man City boss hailed Ferran Torres' 'exceptional' debut season after Spaniard's sublime hat-trick at Newcastle... so, do newly-crowned champions REALLY need to splash £154m for Erling Haaland?

Amid rumours of Pep Guardiola searching for a big-name striker this summer, Ferran Torres served his manager a timely reminder that the successor to Sergio Aguero may already be in his Manchester City squad. The Spaniard, 21, has played a sporadic role in City's title charge this campaign, occupying positions...
Soccersemoball.com

Bayern's 'missing' rivals in Bundesliga causing concern

BERLIN (AP) -- Munich police issued a missing person's notice for Bayern Munich's Bundesliga challengers on Saturday. Local law enforcement celebrated Bayern's record-extending ninth consecutive title by joking on Twitter that they were looking for its missing rivals over the past nine years. Bayern's latest title had an air of...
Soccercaribbeannationalweekly.com

Reggae Boy Leon Bailey Spurs Bayer Leverkusen to Victory

Jamaican international Leon Bailey scored once and turned provider for another as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 in the Bundesliga at the BayArena on Saturday. Bailey, 23, flashed a shot over the cross in the second half before breaking the deadlock in the 70th minute when substitute Moussa Diaby...
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

MATCHDAY: Man City, Bayern Munich on verge of winning titles

Manchester City will clinch its third English Premier League title in four seasons by beating Chelsea in what's also a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final. A look at what's happening in European soccer on Saturday:. ENGLAND. Manchester City will clinch its third Premier League title in four seasons...
Soccersemoball.com

Bayern celebrates Bundesliga title by routing Gladbach 6-0

BERLIN (AP) -- Bayern Munich clinched its record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title without even kicking a ball, then celebrated with a 6-0 rout of Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. Robert Lewandowski's hat trick lifted his season tally to 39 goals, just one off the all-time record of 40 by Bayern great...
Soccerdailyjournal.net

Borussia Dortmund beats Leipzig 4-1 in German Cup final

BERLIN — Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho both scored twice as Borussia Dortmund withstood a second-half fightback in teeming rain to beat Leipzig 4-1 in the German Cup final on Thursday. Captain Marco Reus was involved in all four goals as Dortmund won the cup for the fifth time and...
Soccerplanetfootball.com

Where are they now? The 15 recipients of Germany’s Fritz Walter U19 medal

Since their disastrous performance at Euro 2000, Germany and its elite clubs have been committed to bringing through young footballers. This approach has paid dividends. The national team won the 2014 World Cup and a generation of attacking talent has managed to shift perceptions of German football. The Fritz Walter...
UEFAhighpresssoccer.com

Bundesliga Matchday 33 Betting Lines: Bayern Munich Are Champions

We have two matchdays left with the race for the Top 4, UEFA Europa Conference League, and Relegation Survival hotting up. Eintracht Frankfurt dropped down to 5th after Mainz 05 held them to a 1-1 draw with FC Schalke o4 and SC Freiburg their final two opponents. It looks like Borussia Dortmund will need all 6 points from their games against Mainz 05, and Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg need to collect 4 off RB Leipzig and Mainz to qualify for the Champions League.
Soccervavel.com

Werder Bremen 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Honors even at the Wohninvest Weserstadion

The points were shared at the Wohninvest Weserstadion on Saturday as Werder Bremen held Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0 draw. Far from a Bundesliga classic to say the very least, not a lot happened over the course of the contest. The away side were better in the early stages, but Die Grün-Weißen did grow more and more into the game as it went on. Neither team managed to find a breakthrough, though, which led to both just taking a point from the match, which isn’t the worst thing in the world for either.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

CONFIRMED Borussia Dortmund lineup for Bundesliga clash against Mainz 05

Borussia Dortmund return to Bundesliga action this weekend as they face a crunch away game against Mainz 05. Fresh off their DFB-Pokal win on Thursday, Borussia Dortmund must now turn their attentions to the Bundesliga once again where they are locked in a battle to finish in the top four. The Black and Yellows are currently fourth in the Bundesliga standings, and a win on Sunday would be enough to qualify for the Champions League.