More than one-third of Floyd County vaccinated

By Abby Whitt
Southwest Virginia Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOYD — More than 6,000 Floyd County residents — 38.8% of the county’s population — have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination as of May 21, one of the highest rates in surrounding counties such as Carroll (31%), Patrick (31%) Franklin (38%) and Wythe (33%). CovidActNow, an independent nonprofit founded...

