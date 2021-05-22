More than one-third of Floyd County vaccinated

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Montgomery; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Roanoke County in west central Virginia Southeastern Craig County in southwestern Virginia The City of Salem in west central Virginia Northeastern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia Southwestern Bedford County in south central Virginia Southwestern Botetourt County in west central Virginia Northern Franklin County in west central Virginia Northeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 222 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shawsville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roanoke Blacksburg Salem Christiansburg Vinton Troutville and Boones Mill. This includes The following Locations The Salem Fairgrounds and Roanoke Regional Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH