WORTHINGTON — We all have moments when we look at something and wonder what it is. Maybe it is something new or something we haven’t noticed before. Maybe it is something we see or use every day. Childhood is endlessly filled with these moments — as a parent of a toddler, I get to see my daughter’s sense of wonder at the world firsthand. But even in older age, our sense of curiosity never quite goes away. When is the last time you looked at something and asked yourself “What is this stuff?”