Why Don’t Airlines Let You Change Names On Your Ticket? And What Can You Do About It?
One of the frustrations one might have with airlines is that you’re not allowed to change the name on a plane ticket. It doesn’t matter if it turns out you can’t travel because of work, illness, family emergency, etc.; once you buy that ticket and it’s in your name, that’s how it stays. With few exceptions, if you don’t use it, you lose it, even if you know ahead of time that you’re not going to be able to go on the flight.yourmileagemayvary.net