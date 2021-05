Denver Broncos 2021 offseason: Teddy Bridgewater. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports. Ever since the Denver Broncos acquired Teddy Bridgwater in a trade with the Carolina Panthers the day before the 2021 NFL Draft, the veteran quarterback has been buried under one Aaron Rodgers rumor after another. Somewhat curiously, the Denver Broncos have yet to introduce their new potential starting quarterback to the media nearly two weeks since the trade was made, but that could possibly change very soon.